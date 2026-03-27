Elon Musk Reportedly Weighs Giving Retail Investors 30% Of SpaceX's IPO And Betting They Won't Bail

Elon Musk is considering reserving as much as 30% of SpaceX's initial public offering for individual investors, an unusually large retail slice aimed at harnessing his loyal following to help steady the stock after its market debut.

Musk Bets Big On Retail Loyalty

According to Reuters, which first broke the news, that would be at least three times the retail allocation typical in most U.S. IPOs, where individual investors usually get about 5% to 10% of shares.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the plan, relayed to Wall Street by SpaceX Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen, pairs the oversized retail allocation with an unusually hands-on approach to choosing bankers.

SpaceX Chases Record Valuation And Raise

How To Invest In SpaceX

Retail investors who want SpaceX exposure before a possible IPO generally have to buy it indirectly through public companies or funds that already own SpaceX, because direct secondary-market access remains mostly limited to institutions and very wealthy buyers.

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