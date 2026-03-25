Musk Richer Than Bezos, Zuckerberg, Ellison Combined: SpaceX IPO Could Create First Trillionaire

Elon Musk Tops Total Wealth Three Top Figures

Of the top 10 richest people in the world, seven have lost wealth in 2026 with the declining valuations of the Magnificent Seven stocks.

The exceptions to the drops are Musk, up $32.5 billion, eighth place Michael Dell up $8.7 billion and Walmart heir Jim Walton up $8.6 billion in tenth place, as reported by Bloomberg.

Musk's current wealth puts him worth more than twice second-place Larry Page, who is worth $250 billion. To put Musk's wealth into perspective, he is currently worth more than the following three figures combined:

Jeff Bezos : $232 billion

: $232 billion Mark Zuckerberg : $210 billion

: $210 billion Larry Ellison: $196 billion

Together, those three billionaires are worth $638 billion. Meaning, Musk is not only worth as much as the three combined, but has $14 billion to spare. Bezos, Zuckerberg and Ellison rank fourth, fifth and sixth overall on the top 10 billionaires list.

All three of those figures have lost wealth in 2026 with drops of $22.1 billion, $23.3 billion and $51.0 billion respectively.

Tesla stock is down 11.7% year-to-date, but it hasn't hurt Musk as much as other company founders, with Musk's stake in his other companies, like SpaceX and xAI, helping to offset the year-to-date declines for Tesla.

Musk Set To Get Even Richer

Bloomberg currently estimates Musk's 44% ownership of SpaceX/xAI to be worth $426 billion. That is based on old valuations of $1.03 trillion, despite the combination being worth $1.25 trillion earlier this year.

The valuations don't factor in the combined $1.25 trillion valuation due to no capital raised.

More recent reports suggest the SpaceX/xAI combination could be valued at $1.75 trillion with an IPO this year. That could translate to Musk's stake being worth $770 billion, implying an increase of $344 billion from the last estimate.

Adding $344 billion to Musk's current net worth of $652 billion would put it at $996 billion, just shy of trillionaire status.

A slight boost to Tesla stock valuation, especially if shareholders of the company end up with some type of priority access to the SpaceX IPO, or the IPO ending up valuing the company at a level greater than $1.75 trillion would make Musk the world's first trillionaire.

Hitting $1 trillion would be a historical milestone. It would also create an even greater wealth divide between Musk and the other billionaires. Based on current valuations and Musk becoming worth more than $1 trillion, he could become wealthier than the next five billionaires combined:

Larry Page: $250 billion

Sergey Brin: $232 billion

Jeff Bezos: $232 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: $210 billion

Larry Ellison: $196 billion

Total: $1.12 trillion

Without a SpaceX IPO, Musk could still continue to add to his net worth from rising valuations of his holdings in other businesses, and for meeting certain Tesla milestones that are part of a compensation package worth nearly $1 trillion.

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