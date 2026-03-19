Swarmer Stock Cools Off After Massive IPO Surge

Despite the decline, the stock has surged over 800% from its list price of $5.

Shares of Swarmer soared dramatically in their market debut, jumping as much as 700% intraday before closing up 520% at $31, a Bloomberg report noted.

Swarmer IPO Raised $15 Million

Swarmer’s IPO priced at $5 per share, raising about $15 million, with proceeds aimed at hiring and product development.

The company has already deployed its technology in combat operations, completing over 100,000 missions since April 2024, generating substantial proprietary data.

In addition, the Pentagon’s push for mass production of a one-way attack drone has heightened interest in companies like Swarmer, which focus on AI-driven military solutions. This trend underscores a broader shift towards scalable, cost-effective weapons systems in modern warfare.

Bloomberg report further added that Swarmer’s strong debut comes as investors increasingly focus on defense technology, particularly software-driven autonomous systems used in modern warfare.

The sector has gained traction amid rising geopolitical tensions and increased global military spending, with U.S. defense stocks extending gains into 2026 following a strong performance last year.

SWMR Stock Price Activity: Swarmer shares were down 12.73% at $48.00 on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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