The company began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 17, 2026, and has generated positive sentiment among investors.

Swarmer Prices IPO at $5, Targets $15M Raise

Swarmer has priced its IPO at $5.00 per share, with a total offering of 3,000,000 shares.

The company aims to raise approximately $15.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Additionally, the underwriter has a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares at the public offering price.

The company will use the funds raised from this offering for ongoing operations. This includes expanding capabilities, hiring employees, and integrating with drone manufacturers’ hardware.

Combat-Tested AI and Drone Software Drive Business Case

Swarmer is a defense tech firm developing vendor-agnostic solutions for modern military operations, including autonomous swarms, unmanned systems integration, AI-driven autonomy, and command-and-control software.

Its software is licensed by drone manufacturers and has been deployed in combat since April 2024, supporting over 100,000 missions and generating valuable data to enhance its AI models. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with operations in Ukraine, Poland, and Estonia.

Stock Soars in Premarket

SWMR Price Action: Swarmer shares were up 37.68% at $42.68 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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