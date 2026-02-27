Elon Musk’s rocket startup SpaceX is reportedly preparing to confidentially file for an initial public offering as soon as next month, targeting a June listing that could raise up to $50 billion, and surpassing Saudi Aramco‘s $29 billion debut in 2019 to become the largest IPO in history.

The Starbase, Texas-based company, plans to submit its draft registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in March, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The filing would keep SpaceX on track for a summer listing, potentially kicking off a trio of landmark tech IPOs alongside OpenAI and Anthropic.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Valuation Could Top $1.75 Trillion

SpaceX is eyeing a valuation of more than $1.75 trillion in the offering, according to the report. The figure comes after SpaceX acquired Musk’s AI startup xAI earlier this month, in a deal that valued the combined entity at $1.25 trillion.

By filing confidentially, SpaceX can receive SEC feedback and make adjustments before its prospectus becomes public. The company has not ruled out delays, with people familiar with the matter cautioning that details remain fluid, according to Bloomberg.

Prediction Markets Are Already Pricing It In

On Kalshi, the regulated U.S. prediction market, traders have been actively betting on when SpaceX will officially announce its IPO — with the market currently pricing in a 47% chance that it happens before June 1.

