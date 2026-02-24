Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is challenging the traditional venture capital guard with a new $1 billion closed-end fund designed to give everyday investors a seat at the table of private “frontier” giants like SpaceX and Stripe.

The Billion-Dollar Test

In a recent sit-down with billionaire investor Bill Ackman, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and Shivani Siroya, Robinhood's Head of Ventures, detailed their plan to disrupt the “greatest longstanding inequity in capital markets today.”

The fund, known as Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI), arrives as companies stay private longer, reaching trillion-dollar valuations before retail investors can even touch them.

Ackman, who recently navigated his own hurdles with a closed-end fund launch, pushed the duo on the technicalities of their strategy, posing the $1 billion question: can a retail-focused platform effectively manage and underwrite high-stakes private assets?

Ackman's $1 billion question centered on whether Robinhood’s team could navigate the complexities of late-stage growth rounds better than institutional titans.

Portfolio Of ‘Frontier’ Giants

The fund launches with a $350 million “seed” portfolio of assets already secured at cost. The roster includes heavyweights like AI leader DataBricks, fintech platform Ramp, and Boom Aerospace.

Tenev emphasized that the appeal to founders isn’t just the cash, but the “brand halo” of retail backing. “What you’re offering to the founder is… a portal to the retail investor,” Ackman noted during the conversation, highlighting the shift in power dynamics.

Tenev agreed, noting that founders are increasingly seeking “permanent capital” that doesn’t face the same “exogenous pressures” to sell as traditional venture funds.

Redefining The IPO Path

Unlike typical VC funds that distribute shares or sell immediately upon an IPO, RVI offers flexibility. The team can choose to remain long-term holders in the public markets if the investment thesis remains strong.

“We want to make IPOs great again,” Tenev stated, arguing that the fund provides a bridge for companies that have avoided public markets due to regulatory “chores” and branding issues.

By providing a base of stable retail shareholders, Robinhood aims to prove it can underwrite the future of tech just as well as—if not more sustainably than—any top-tier hedge fund.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Sergei Elagin On Shutterstock.com