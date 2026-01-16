JPMorgan Launches New Team To Capitalize On Private Market Boom Ahead Of Potential 2026 IPO Surge: Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has reportedly established a new team within its investment bank to assist companies in raising private capital.

Advising On Early-Stage Fundraising

JPMorgan’s new team, Private Capital Advisory and Solutions, will offer mergers-and-acquisitions guidance while collaborating with the capital-markets division, reported The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The team is set to connect investors with companies seeking private capital, as well as provide advice on raising early-stage equity, preferred stock, convertible bonds, secondary funds, and other private-equity fundraising avenues, the report said.

JPMorgan is expanding its private-credit business and research coverage of private companies to stay relevant as these firms increasingly bypass big banks for capital, it added.

The bank reportedly aims to offer clients a full range of services, ensuring they choose JPMorgan regardless of the product, according to the publication.

JPM did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

IPO Surge Ahead Despite Private Market

The move by JPMorgan comes at a time when the IPO market is expected to see a surge. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) recently reported a strong performance in 2025, with a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue. According to CFO Sharon Yeshaya, 2026 is expected to see more IPOs and ongoing M&A, with deals picking up in healthcare, industrials, and sponsor-led sectors.

Additionally, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) saw a rise in its stock after its majority-owned quantum subsidiary, Quantinuum LLC, moved towards a potential public offering.

Despite the potential for mega IPOs, the private markets are expected to remain dominant, with even under-the-radar IPOs quietly capturing investor attention, as indicated by prediction market data. Cerebras Systems, Kraken, Databricks and Discord are few such companies that are likely to announce IPOs before 2027.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.