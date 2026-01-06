McDonald's Rival Jollibee Foods Eyes US Listing Of International Business By 2027

Jollibee Foods Corp. (OTC:JBFCY) announced plans on Tuesday to separate its international business and list it in the U.S. by late 2027.

Jollibee To Spin Off Global Operations

The Philippine fast-food giant plans to establish a new entity, Jollibee Foods Corporation International (JFCI), to house all of its overseas operations and businesses. Its domestic operations will remain a separately listed company on the Philippine Stock Exchange.



The spinoff aims to sharpen each company's strategic focus and better align it with its respective growth objectives. Shareholders are expected to receive JFCI shares proportional to their current JFC holdings, giving them the option to hold or sell in each company separately and align investments with either domestic stability or international growth.



Jollibee, which competes with fast food giants like McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) , operates 19 brands spanning more than 10,000 restaurants and cafés in 33 countries.

The company has a market capitalization exceeding $3.6 billion and reported $3.79 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a 14% year-over-year increase.



See Also: Trump Threatens ‘Worse Than Maduro’ Military Action In Venezuela If Current Leader Doesn’t Co-Operate, Hints At Colombia And Mexico Next

US IPOs Surge Amid SpaceX, AI Hype

The decision to list its international business in the U.S. aligns with a broader trend of companies seeking to access the U.S. capital markets, and amid a broader recovery in IPO markets.

SpaceX’s IPO in 2026 has been a key focus, with experts suggesting that it could have a significant impact on the IPO market.

According to Futurum CEO Daniel Newman, SpaceX is expected to be the largest IPO of 2026, outpacing OpenAI, with both companies valued at more than $1 trillion. The outlook also points to major public offerings from Anthropic, Canva, and Databricks, while predicting that investor attention will gravitate toward a renewed rivalry between Elon Musk and Sam Altman.

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.