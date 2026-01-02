Who's Going Public Next? Kalshi Bets Drop US IPO Clues Before 2027— And It's Not Just SpaceX Or OpenAI

The past year tested investor confidence, as markets grappled with policy upheaval tied to President Donald Trump‘s "Liberation Day" tariffs and a disruptive government shutdown that slowed IPO activity.

As the calendar turns to 2026, however, prediction market data points to a shift in sentiment, fueled in part by sustained enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI).

While headlines have focused on blockbuster names such as SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, under-the-radar IPOs are quietly capturing investor attention.

Kalshi, a real-money prediction market where traders bet on future events, shows early indications of which companies could go public before 2027. These probabilities were checked as of Friday.

Which Companies Will Announce IPOs Before 2027?

Kraken: Kalshi markets price an 83% chance that the crypto exchange, which has already confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO, will formally go public before 2027. The filing adds momentum to a broader rush among digital asset companies preparing to tap U.S. equity markets ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Cerebras Systems: The AI chipmaker carries a 77% probability of announcing an IPO before next year. After filing confidential IPO paperwork in 2024 and withdrawing in October 2025 following a reported review tied to an Abu Dhabi investor, the Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) rival is reportedly preparing to re-file as early as Q2 2026.

Databricks: The San Francisco-based AI software company has a 70% chance of announcing its plans to go public before 2027. Databricks raised more than $4 billion last month at a $134 billion valuation, making its potential IPO one of the most-watched tech listings.

Discord: On Kalshi, the market is betting 70% odds that Discord will announce an IPO before 2027. The popular communication platform, widely used by gaming and online communities, has been private for over a decade and raised significant funding, and was last valued at around $15 billion.

Apart from this, fintech firm Plaid has a 49% chance, while defense tech company Anduril and apparel brand Skims both have a 46% likelihood of going public before 2027, according to the data.

