One of the key investing stories to watch in 2026 is the potential for a SpaceX IPO, an offering that was confirmed by the company's CEO Elon Musk. A market expert shares with Benzinga what the IPO could mean for a bull run, other IPOs and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors.

SpaceX IPO

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods said a potential SpaceX IPO in 2026 would be "some IPO."

"I hope it happens at the New York Stock Exchange. I doubt it will," Woods told Benzinga.

Woods said the offering could be on watch for other top private companies for their potential listings.

"What that could hopefully do is get people at OpenAI to say let's see how it goes."

The market expert said a SpaceX IPO might not happen in 2026, and if it does, it would likely come in the second half of the year.

"That could really open the floodgates. If this goes and goes well, the optimism that you see in historical bull runs will be at a new level."

Woods said a successful SpaceX IPO would see some of the top private companies test the markets, but some might not, as they don't need to right now with success in the private markets.

"I see something like that coming in 2027, and that will be where we get a little euphoric, and this bull run will go back to stampeded mode instead of just grazing out the pasture for now."

SpaceX IPO Impact for Tesla

Woods recently picked Tesla as one of his top Magnificent 7 stocks for 2026. When asked if the SpaceX IPO could hurt Tesla by having some investors or believers in Musk moving to the space company, the market expert said that's a great question.

"A lot of people don't realize that Tesla doesn't have any money invested in SpaceX," Woods said. "So people who invest in Elon Musk are also going to want to go to SpaceX."

Woods said, hopefully, fans of Musk who want exposure to both Tesla and SpaceX have the money for both.

"It could have an initial downdraft because people are selling Tesla to buy SpaceX."

While the initial impact could be negative for Tesla, Woods believes a successful IPO of SpaceX could be a tailwind for Tesla, showing strong demand for a Musk-related company.

