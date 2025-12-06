Buy Stock In MrBeast? Chamath Palihapitiya And Alexis Ohanian Already Did — And Retail Investors Might Be Next

Popular content creator MrBeast has conquered YouTube, game shows, chocolate and more through his various efforts and businesses, setting some Guinness World Records along the way. MrBeast could be ready to take on the stock market soon.

MrBeast IPO Could Come Soon

MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, is the most followed person on YouTube with 453 million subscribers. That huge following has helped Donaldson branch out into other sectors and efforts and also spawned the launch of Beast Industries, a company valued at $5 billion last year.

Beast Industries includes the YouTube efforts, the Feastables food brand and could include new efforts like a phone company and finance app.

That company started by MrBeast could end up having an IPO and allowing the content creators fans to invest alongside the growth of Donaldson.

Beast Industries CEO Jeff Housenbold was asked about the potential for an IPO of the company while speaking at the recent DealBook Summit, as reported by TechCrunch.

"At some point, we want to be able to give the 1.4 billion unique people around the world who has watched Jimmy's content the last 90 days a chance to be owners of the company," Housenbold said.

Housenbold didn't say when or how an IPO for Beast Enterprises would happen or if there would be another way for fans to get equity.

Beast Industries makes money from Donaldson's various efforts with a previous Bloomberg report saying the Feastables chocolate company is the most profitable segment for the company.

"From day one, we're a global media company, and now we're working on monetizing that viewership, that fandom, and that trust we built," Housenbold added.

Talk of a potential IPO comes ahead of another catalyst for MrBeast. The highly anticipated second season of "Beast Games" premieres on Prime Video, the streaming platform from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) , on Jan. 7, 2026.

The new season will see 200 contestants compete for a $5 million prize with three episodes dropping on the first day and weekly episodes hitting Prime Video after that. The first season set records for prize money and also saw high viewership for Amazon's platform.

Big Investors Already Back MrBeast

In recent years, Best Industries had had several funding rounds, which value the company at $5 billion. Among the key investors in Beast Industries are Chamath Palihapitiya and Alexis Ohanian.

Palihapitiya, well known to investors for his past SPACs and as a co-host of the "All-In Podcast," shared some of the reasons why he's invested in Beast Industries in his year end portfolio review earlier this year.

"Jimmy Donaldson represents a new template for media and commerce, proving that an individual creator can build an empire rivaling large corporations," Palihapitiya said.

Palihapitiya said MrBeast launched his own product lines and scaled them with his "online influence," rather than relying on endorsements. The investor also said that MrBeast's charitable efforts help provide a cycle of viral content, doing good and business growth.

"MrBeast has become a household name for many around the world and a defining figure of the creator economy."

Ohanian, who is best known as the founder of Reddit, is also an investor in Beast Enterprises via his Seven Seven Six venture capital firm.

The investor has tweeted about the growth of Beast Enterprises in the past and about the great things MrBeast is doing.

A potential public offering of Beast Industries could allow retail investors the chance to not only invest in the fastest growing content creator of all time, but also to invest alongside two great investors in Palihapitiya and Ohanian.

