Unless you're a billionaire or a museum, chances are that owning a full-scale mounted dinosaur are out of your price range.

While you can't own a full dinosaur, you can own a stake in what could be the world's largest dinosaur fossil ever found, thanks to fractional investing and alternative asset platform Rally.

Here's a look at the company's second full-scale dinosaur offering and how you can own shares.

Barosaurus Fossil IPO

On Oct. 22, Rally will IPO its latest dinosaur offering with its Barosaurus offering valued at $12.5 million. The offering will give investors a chance to buy in during the excavation process and capture additional upside with more bones still to be found before the fossil is sold to the billionaires such as Ken Griffin who are buying full-scale dinosaurs for tens of millions of dollars.

"Own the ~100ft. specimen while it's still being excavated," Rally's website reads on the Barosaurus offering.

Rally co-founder and chief product officer Rob Petrozzo tells Benzinga this is "one of the largest dinosaurs ever found" and will likely be one of the biggest dinosaurs ever sold publicly.

"Something of this size, this magnitude, is something we've never seen before," Petrozzo told Benzinga in an exclusive interview.

The Rally offering will allow investors to buy shares for $62.50 each with existing users already able to reserve shares. Reservation demand has been high for Rally, according to Petrozzo, which comes after the company's first dinosaur offering was oversubscribed.

Petrozzo said people are coming into the Barosaurus offering with "much higher conviction" than when they invested in the Stegosaurus fossil offering and in many cases are making larger investments.

"It has the chance to really reset the market when we bring it to auction."

Dinosaur Investment Opportunity

Rally highlights several factors that create potential upside to the value of this Barosaurus offering, which include rarity, completeness and scarcity.

For rarity, there are no fully mounted Barosaurus fossils currently. A Barosaurus can be found in the rotunda of the American Museum of Natural History in New York. This fossil on display is made of mostly composite and doesn't have as many full bones as Rally's offering.

Rally came into the fossil excavation when it was around 75% complete, with a goal of creating more upside for investors as more pieces are found.

"The size is steadily increasing," Petrozzo told Benzinga.

Around 70% of the bones have been found with six to eight more months left in the process. Rally believes it will come close to 80% of the full bones or higher when all is said and done.

"The scientific value and significance of the dinosaur can't really be understated."

Petrozzo said this isn't a piece you would normally find in a regular dig and could be one of the largest and most complete dinosaur fossils ever found.

The Rally co-founder says "Jurassic Park meets the stock market" is a really good way to say what's happening with the offering.

After the excavation is complete in late spring 2026, the asset will move into the sale process towards the end of 2026. Unlike the Stegosaurus offering that will be fully mounted before it heads to auction, the Barosaurus will not be mounted ahead of time due to its size and to get the asset to auction for investors quicker.

There is risk with the offering as with any asset class, but Rally has tried to minimize the potential risk by allowing investors in early, working with an experienced dig team and finding an asset that had 50% bone when it invested in the asset. According to Petrozzo, 50% bone is the minimum for most collectors and museums when looking at dinosaur fossils.

Investors also have upside in the offering as more pieces are uncovered and the bone gets closer to 80% or 85%, which is Rally's long-term goal.

The Barosaurus fossil found at the American Museum of Natural History (pictured below) could help provide upside with people getting more familiar with this particular dinosaur, Petrozzo added.

The Rally co-founder said that the world is getting more comfortable with "the non-coloring book dinosaurs," while referencing the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus Rex and Brontosaurus.

Petrozzo told Benzinga that dinosaur fossils could become even more rare in the future with land owners getting more possessive, lease prices going up for dinosaur fossil-rich land and the access is shrinking.

As for investing in dinosaurs in places outside of Rally, Petrozzo said investors don't have access to invest in full pieces like this, but can buy individual bones or teeth when they come up for auction and are in the thousands of dollars range.

Who Buys Dinosaur Fossils?

With a goal of sending the asset to auction or finding a private buyer in 2026, it's important that people learn about the recent history of dinosaur sales and valuations.

Petrozzo tells Benzinga that every auction house and every billionaire is paying more attention to this new asset class as there are only a finite amount of full dinosaur fossils available.

Here are some of the most recent dinosaur sales:

Juvenile Ceratosaurus : July 2025, sold for $30.5 million, 10.8 feet long, around 90% of bones

: July 2025, sold for $30.5 million, 10.8 feet long, around 90% of bones Stan – Tyrannosaurus : October 2020, sold for $31.8 million, 40 feet long, around 70% of bones

: October 2020, sold for $31.8 million, 40 feet long, around 70% of bones Apex – Stegosaurus : July 2024, sold for $44.6 million, 27 feet long, around 80% of bones

: July 2024, sold for $44.6 million, 27 feet long, around 80% of bones Vulcain – Apatosaurus: November 2024, sold for $6.4 million, 69 feet long, around 80% of bones

Estimates for these dinosaurs were $5 to $6 million in many cases by the auction houses before their sales. In the case of Vulcain, the estimate was $4.4 million. The final prices well exceeded the estimates with some selling for $30 to $40 million.

Petrozzo is optimistic that the Barosaurus could find itself in the same list.

"This is one of those dinosaurs that has the chance to do that."

The Apex Stegosaurus was purchased by Citadel LLC CEO Ken Griffin for a record $44.6 million. Griffin is well-known in the stock world is one of the 50 richest people in the world.

Other famous owners of dinosaur fossils include actors Nicolas Cage and Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Petrozzo.

As for who could bid on the auction in the future, Petrozzo says it’s likely museums and billionaires, including the hedge fund managers and the world's richest who "refuse to take no for an answer." Petrozzo also highlighted billionaire Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos as a potential bidder.

"It's been documented under the radar that Jeff Bezos has missed a couple potential sales."

Petrozzo said dinosaurs of this nature only come up for auction every couple of years.

"The demand outweighs the supply so dramatically."

The Rally co-founder provided Benzinga with an update on the Stegosaurus offering, saying the excavation process is nearly complete. The company will look to finalize the bone count and start the mounting process, with a belief that it will be close to 80% bone.

The asset known as "Steg" will then be part of an IPO roadshow that starts in late 2025 or early 2026, which will see the mounted display in New York and other parts of the United States before it gets sold.

Photos courtesy Rally