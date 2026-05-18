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Investors show virtual screen stock market index chart, smartphone application to invest in global assets, technical price charts and indicators, analysis charts and investment strategies.
May 18, 2026 3:07 PM 2 min read

Dan Loeb Dumps Microsoft, Slashes Nvidia And Rail Stocks In Sweeping Q1 Portfolio Overhaul

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Notable Trimmed Stakes

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