Dan Loeb Dumps Microsoft, Slashes Nvidia And Rail Stocks In Sweeping Q1 Portfolio Overhaul

New Additions:
Notable Trimmed Stakes
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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.
Hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb reshuffled positions at Third Point LLC in the first quarter of 2026. The investor added and removed several mega-cap and technology names, according to the fund's latest Form 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ended March 31, 2026.
Also, the company exited its stake in several leading companies including – PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG), Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).