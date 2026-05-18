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Cupertino, California, September 25, 2023: Apple Incorporation headquarters glass building concept. Apple Inc. Technology company symbol logo on front facade 3d illustration.
May 18, 2026 12:56 PM 2 min read

Viking Global Opens Fresh Apple Stake Worth Nearly $1 Billion As Big Tech Trade Roars Back

Tiger Cub giant Viking Global Investors may have just delivered one of Wall Street's clearest signals yet that the Big Tech trade is back in fashion.

Apple Stake Signals Big Tech Revival

But Apple wasn't the only tech giant making its way into Viking's shopping cart.

Tesla And Carvana Bets Grow

Viking's filing also showed the fund leaning harder into higher-beta momentum names.

That combination — mega-cap safety on one side and speculative growth on the other — may reflect how hedge funds are increasingly positioning for a market that still rewards risk despite lingering macro uncertainty.

Apple's inclusion is especially notable because Viking had no position in the iPhone maker at the end of 2025. The sudden appearance of a near-billion-dollar stake suggests conviction rather than routine portfolio balancing.

FedEx And Hasbro Add Economic Twist

Still, the Apple position stood out.

For a hedge fund known for concentrated, high-conviction investing, allocating nearly $1 billion to Apple after sitting on the sidelines could signal that institutional investors are once again willing to pay up for scale, cash flow and AI optionality.

Image via Shutterstock

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