Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sharply reduced exposure to major technology and consumer internet names during the first quarter as Duquesne Family Office repositioned toward commodities, Latin America and healthcare.

Amazon And Alphabet Stakes Cut

The moves come as many hedge funds continue debating whether AI-driven mega-cap technology stocks still have room to run after massive gains over the past two years.

Argentina And Commodity Trades Grow

While trimming big tech exposure, Druckenmiller aggressively expanded several macro-oriented positions.

The filing additionally showed a fresh stake in the iShares GSCI Commodity (NYSE:GSG) , reinforcing the broader commodity theme across the portfolio.

Broadcom, Intel And Biotech Names Added

Druckenmiller did not completely abandon technology.

But unlike many hedge funds heavily concentrated in AI hyperscalers, Duquesne's chip exposure appeared more diversified across infrastructure, memory and industrial semiconductor demand.

Overall, Druckenmiller's latest filing suggested one of Wall Street's most famous macro investors may be looking far beyond the AI trade for the market's next big opportunity.

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