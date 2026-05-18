Tesla Position Nearly Eliminated

According to the filing, the fund cut its Tesla stake from more than 1.64 million shares at the end of 2025 to fewer than 59,000 shares by March 31.

Still, what made the Tesla move particularly interesting was where some of that capital appeared to go next.

Lucid And Hertz Stakes Opened

The filing suggested Coatue may be shifting away from crowded mega-cap trades toward distressed or recovery-focused bets that could benefit if investor appetite broadens beyond AI leaders.

That theme appeared elsewhere in the portfolio too.

Meme And Recovery Stocks Gain Attention

But the Tesla cut remained the defining move.

For a hedge fund long associated with aggressive growth investing, reducing one of Wall Street's highest-profile momentum stocks by 96% may signal that some institutional investors are becoming increasingly cautious about crowded AI-era trades.

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