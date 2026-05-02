In a post on X, Ackman shared that his team gave retail buyers full allocations while trimming institutional fills, a reversal of the typical pecking order in new issues.

In the same combined offering, the new fund was structured so buyers would receive one Pershing Square Inc. share for every five shares purchased in Pershing Square USA, while cornerstone participants were set to receive 1.5 Pershing Square Inc. shares for every five PSUS shares.

Retail Investors Caught In IPO Timing Trap

The shared reader stake is settlement-driven liquidity risk, because both accounts describe how allocation size and trading timing can force sales that pressure prices.

Ackman said the stocks didn't open until 1:55 p.m., leaving a narrow window for investors who wound up with more stock than they wanted to raise cash for next-day settlement, which he said likely triggered heavy selling into the close.

That late-day squeeze landed in a deal that was described as oversubscribed, with institutions making up more than 85% of the order flow even though the allocation leaned toward retail.

The IPO plan also leaned on cornerstone capital expected to total $2.8 billion of the $5 billion raise, with those positions subject to a six-month lockup.

How Ackman’s Allocation Strategy Backfired

Ackman said he wasn't faulting retail participants for the decline, arguing he was only walking through what he believed happened as the first trading session unfolded.

He also said the firm did not fully anticipate how giving retail investors 100% fills could interact with a delayed market open and settlement needs, creating a setup where some holders might sell quickly.

The allocation decision also contrasted with the initial fundraising ambition for the combined IPO, which had aimed for a $5 billion to $10 billion range before settling on $5 billion.

Separately, Pershing Square Inc. was slated to begin trading on Wednesday under the ticker PS alongside PSUS, reflecting the dual listing structure tied to the transaction.

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The $5 Billion Fundraising That Shook Markets

The transaction's mechanics extended beyond price and size, with cornerstone buyers offered enhanced share consideration but restricted from selling for six months.

The broader Pershing Square pipeline has included a previously abandoned attempt to float Pershing Square USA in 2024 and a March filing that laid out U.S. listings for both the hedge fund vehicle and the new fund on the NYSE.

Earlier this month, Pershing Square also proposed acquiring Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UNVGY) in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $64.4 billion, with an expected closing by year-end.

That proposal would combine SPARC Holdings with UMG and result in a Nevada corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange.