The AI trade isn't just about chips — and one billionaire's latest move is a reminder of where the real money has quietly been made.
Now, one of its biggest institutional backers is dialing exposure back.
• Seagate Technology stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s driving STX to record levels?
SEC Filing Shows Stake Reduction
That implies a reduction of roughly 4.15 million shares, or about 24% of the stake, over the first quarter.
AI Storage Trade Driving The Rally
Seagate's surge has been tied to its role in the AI ecosystem.
While companies like NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) power compute, Seagate sits on the storage side — supplying the high-capacity drives needed to handle massive AI datasets.
With hyperscalers scaling infrastructure, demand for nearline storage has tightened, helping drive both sentiment and price action.
Positioning Shift After A Massive Run
The filing doesn't disclose exact sale prices. But the timing is notable.
Seagate traded sharply higher through the first quarter, extending a multi-quarter rally that has pushed the stock to record levels.
Smart Money, Different Phase
The AI storage story remains intact. But after a 700%-plus move, positioning can change — even among long-term holders.
Sanders' move doesn't necessarily signal a top. It does, however, suggest that in one of the market's hottest AI trades, the next phase may be less about discovery — and more about discipline.
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