The AI trade isn't just about chips — and one billionaire's latest move is a reminder of where the real money has quietly been made.

Now, one of its biggest institutional backers is dialing exposure back.

• Seagate Technology stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s driving STX to record levels?

SEC Filing Shows Stake Reduction

That implies a reduction of roughly 4.15 million shares, or about 24% of the stake, over the first quarter.

AI Storage Trade Driving The Rally

Seagate's surge has been tied to its role in the AI ecosystem.

While companies like NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) power compute, Seagate sits on the storage side — supplying the high-capacity drives needed to handle massive AI datasets.

With hyperscalers scaling infrastructure, demand for nearline storage has tightened, helping drive both sentiment and price action.

Positioning Shift After A Massive Run

The filing doesn't disclose exact sale prices. But the timing is notable.

Seagate traded sharply higher through the first quarter, extending a multi-quarter rally that has pushed the stock to record levels.

Smart Money, Different Phase

The AI storage story remains intact. But after a 700%-plus move, positioning can change — even among long-term holders.

Sanders' move doesn't necessarily signal a top. It does, however, suggest that in one of the market's hottest AI trades, the next phase may be less about discovery — and more about discipline.

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