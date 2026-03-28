BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's Pay Jumps To $37.7 Million In 2025 As Managed Assets Hit Record $14 Trillion

On Friday, BlackRock disclosed in a proxy filing that Fink's total pay climbed to $37.7 million in 2025, up from $30.8 million a year earlier.

The package included a $1.5 million base salary, a $10.6 million cash bonus and a significant increase in stock awards, which largely drove the jump.

BlackRock Hits Record $14 Trillion In Assets

The world's largest asset manager reported $14 trillion in assets under management, a record high, underscoring strong inflows and market performance.

BlackRock also exceeded Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter, posting $2.18 billion in adjusted net profit.

"We’re ​entering 2026 with elevated momentum, and we’re positioned ahead of significant future opportunities," Fink said in a letter to investors, the report added.

Stock Slips, Investor Scrutiny Persists

While BlackRock's stock gained 23.38% in the past five years, in the past 12 months, it is down by 1.36%. So far, this year, it has fallen more than 13%, reflecting broader market pressures.

Executive pay has also drawn scrutiny. Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services previously urged investors to reject top executive compensation packages.

Still, about 67% of shareholders backed the pay plans, according to the company.

Alphabet Awards Sundar Pichai Equity Package

The company did not disclose the specific performance targets required for the payout.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that BlackRock is in a downtrend across short-, medium, and long-term timeframes, with scores of 22.36 for Momentum, 12.84 for Growth, 31.87 for Quality, and 17.48 for Value.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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