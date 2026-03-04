Hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb shuffled his stake in the broadline retail industry at Third Point LLC in the fourth quarter of FY25.

The investor trimmed its stake in one e-commerce retail giant and bought a stake in another.

Loeb opened a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) , acquiring 825,000 shares in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the fund trimmed its position in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) from roughly 2.81 million shares to 2.165 million shares.

Amazon: Recent Key Events

Alibaba: Recent Key Events

Technical Analysis

Alibaba is trading 13.9% below its 20-day SMA and 16.9% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that typically signals the intermediate trend is still pointed lower. Shares are up 2.82% over the past 12 months, but the stock is currently positioned closer to its 52-week low than its 52-week high.

RSI is at 23.65, which is oversold and often associated with late-stage selling pressure or a potential snapback attempt if buyers step in.

Key Resistance : $156.50

: $156.50 Key Support: $117.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: BABA is set to report earnings on March 17, 2026.

EPS Estimate : $1.73 (Down from $2.93)

: $1.73 (Down from $2.93) Revenue Estimate : $41.26 Billion (Up from $38.38 Billion)

: $41.26 Billion (Up from $38.38 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 17.8x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $188.69. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Buy (Lowers Target to $225.00) (Jan. 8)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $225.00) (Jan. 8) Freedom Capital Markets : Downgraded to Hold (Jan. 6)

: Downgraded to Hold (Jan. 6) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $225.00) (Nov. 26, 2025)

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.