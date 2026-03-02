Conviction looks different after risk comes off the table. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock was trading higher on Monday after spiking over 13% on Friday, following reports that the company is pulling out of talks to increase its offer for Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD).

The move removes a major overhang. Hedge fund billionaire Philippe Laffont had already built his position.

A $1 Billion Vote Of Confidence

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Coatue Management increased its Netflix stake by more than 1600%, adding roughly 10.2 million shares. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the firm owned about 10.9 million shares valued at over $1 billion.

That's not passive exposure. That's conviction capital.

At the time, Netflix was down double digits over the past year and negative year-to-date. Sentiment wasn't euphoric. The stock wasn't trading at peak multiples.

Now the biggest near-term risk — a potentially expensive bidding war — just evaporated.

Discipline Over Deal Drama

Walking away removes integration risk, protects the balance sheet, avoids dilution and sidesteps the empire-building narrative that often accompanies large media deals.

Instead, Netflix preserved optionality, keeping capital available for content, advertising expansion, technology investments or buybacks.

Markets reward focus. Friday’s rally isn't just about momentum. It reflects relief that management chose margin discipline over headline growth.

For Laffont, who meaningfully scaled into the position before clarity arrived, that discipline reinforces the thesis. Aggressive expansion doesn't generate alpha.

Disciplined management does — especially when it refuses to overpay.

