Billionaire investors had already built exposure. The cost curve is now being rewritten. Shares of Block Inc (NYSE:XYZ) surged roughly 20% premarket after CEO Jack Dorsey announced the company will cut nearly 4,000 employees — about 40% of its workforce — to become "more compact, flat, and AI-focused."

The stock, currently up over 17% and trading at around $63.90 per share, entered the week down double digits year to date. Then Dorsey rewrote the operating model.

Billionaires Were Already Buying

In the fourth quarter, ARK Investment Management, led by Cathie Wood, increased its Block stake by more than 26%, owning roughly 3.4 million shares.

Tiger Global Management, run by Chase Coleman, boosted its position nearly 44%, during the same period, holding about 6.4 million shares.

That positioning matters.

Both managers have historically leaned into platform businesses with operating leverage inflection potential. Block's pivot may be exactly that.

‘A Decision At This Scale Carries Risk’

Dorsey didn't hide from the magnitude.

"Today we're making one of the hardest decisions in the history of our company," he wrote on X, adding that the company is reducing from over 10,000 employees to just under 6,000. “A decision at this scale carries risk but so does standing still,” he noted.

Dorsey emphasized the move isn't about financial stress. "Our business is strong. Gross profit continues to grow."

Instead, he said AI tools are "fundamentally changing what it means to build and run a company." He also rejected gradual cuts. "Repeated rounds of cuts are destructive… I'd rather take a hard, clear action now."

That language signals something bigger than expense trimming.

If AI enables smaller teams to generate the same — or greater — output, then margins structurally shift higher. That changes valuation frameworks.

Wood and Coleman were already betting on the platform. Now Dorsey is accelerating the earnings math.

And if this becomes a template across tech and fintech, XYZ may not just be cutting costs. It may be front-running a new corporate model.

Image: Shutterstock