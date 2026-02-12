Diversification? Not exactly. An analysis of Norges Bank Investment Management's latest 13F filing — representing the U.S. equity holdings of the Government Pension Fund Global, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund — offers a striking snapshot of markets in 2025. Although the fund holds 1,577 U.S. stocks, nearly one out of every three dollars is concentrated in just seven companies.

The message is simple: the ‘Magnificent 7’ aren't just leading the market — they are the market.

Magnificent 7 Concentration

Nvidia alone commands a $62 billion stake, the fund's single largest position. Apple and Microsoft each exceed $50 billion.

Meanwhile, hundreds of other holdings barely move the needle.

Even with more than 1,500 positions, the portfolio's performance still hinges heavily on a handful of mega-cap tech names — mirroring the growing concentration seen in the S&P 500 itself.

The Dominant Few Vs. The Diversified Many

The numbers reveal a stark imbalance. Apple's roughly $52 billion position alone outweighs the combined value of countless smaller holdings likely worth only a few million dollars each.

Why It Matters For Investors

Norges Bank Investment's positioning reinforces a growing reality on Wall Street: market leadership has narrowed dramatically. Institutional capital continues to crowd into AI, cloud and platform giants while the rest of the market plays catch-up.

For investors, the takeaway is clear — diversification may look broad on paper, but performance increasingly depends on a powerful few stocks driving everything else.

The Magnificent 7 aren't fading. If anything, the smart money suggests their dominance is still expanding.

Image: Shutterstock