BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) is having the kind of year stocks don't come back from — at least according to Wall Street. Down more than 40% YTD, sentiment shot and analysts convinced that the SaaS boom-era story is finished.

But while the market walked away, three billionaire hedge fund titans — Steven Cohen, Jeffrey Smith and Paul Singer — walked in, each building positions at roughly $50 a share. That's not a coincidence. That's a price signal.

Why Billionaires Are Suddenly Circling BILL

Cohen's Point72 Asset Management recently boosted its stake by more than 180% to 5.04 million shares. Paul Singer's Elliott Investment Management entered with a brand-new 3 million-share position. Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value — already deep in the name — added another 1.62 million shares to reach 8.64 million.

Different strategies, different mandates, one identical conclusion: BILL at $50 is mispriced. And none of these funds are chasing growth-revival euphoria. They're laser-focused on margin math — the cash flow BILL can generate once it stops operating like a hyper-growth startup and starts behaving like a disciplined payments infrastructure business.

This Isn't Passive Capital — It's A Play For Control And Efficiency

Cohen, Singer and Smith don't buy declining stocks to sit back and hope for a turnaround. They buy to force one — through board influence, operational pressure and sharp accountability.

BILL's bull case in 2025 isn't "growth reaccelerates someday." It's cost discipline to margin expansion to valuation reset. That's the billionaire playbook. And based on their collective timing, they think the heavy lifting starts now — not after the next earnings call.

The chart says BILL is broken. The billionaire entry price says the upside starts at around $50. When Cohen, Singer and Smith align on the same stock, they're not here for sympathy upside — they're here for a rerate.

