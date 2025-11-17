Micron, Nvidia, Apple Among Q3's 'Hot List' As Hedge Funds Load Up On Tech All Over Again

If you want to know where hedge funds pointed their biggest third-quarter bets within the tech sector, the 13F Heat Map just handed over a cheat sheet — and it's basically a semiconductor roll call.

Among the top 132 WhaleScore-tracked funds, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) , ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) , Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) , NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) dominated the quarter's most aggressively accumulated IT stocks — with Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) and Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) also quietly cracking the early top ranks.

Micron Is Suddenly The Hottest Tech Stock In Hedge Fund Land

Micron topped the IT heat map — the No. 1 "hot" tech stock based on rising interest, rank jumps and new top-10 placements. It wasn't even close. For a name that spent years overshadowed by AI darlings, Micron has turned into the surprise consensus pick for memory demand tied to hyperscale training clusters.

ASML wasn't far behind, as funds decided the world's future depends on whoever can make EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) machines fast enough — and there's still only one supplier.

Read Also: Goodbye Nvidia, Hello Microsoft: Halvorsen’s Big Q3 Hedge Fund Pivot

Apple, Palantir, Qualcomm, Snowflake and ServiceNow Make A Comeback

The heat map makes a second story clear: hedge funds quietly tiptoed back into big-platform tech. Apple, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) , Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) , Oracle Corp (NASDAQ:ORCL) and ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) all saw a pickup in "increased or initiated" positions among IT stocks.

Qualcomm Inc's (NASDAQ:QCOM) reappearance was another twist — after years of being left out of the AI boom, funds finally started betting that on-device AI is no longer marketing fluff but a monetizable pivot.

Nvidia, AMD and The Semiconductor Supergroup Heat Up Again

Nvidia wasn't the top-ranked IT stock, but the buying momentum returned as funds recalibrated around the Blackwell–Rubin upgrade cycle. AMD, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) , Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) , Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) and TSM all surged up the tech-sector rankings as hedge funds leaned heavily into the full AI supply chain — from foundries to networking to cloud infrastructure.

Even Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) made the list, proving hedge funds now view data-center plumbing as an AI trade, not an industrial one.

Why It Matters To Investors

This isn't a broad market signal — it's a tech-sector-specific one: top hedge funds just spent the third quarter accumulating the very companies powering the next AI buildout. And with Micron, ASML, Nvidia and TSM leading the IT heat map — alongside surprise climbers like APP and LITE — the message is simple:

Big money is betting the next leg of AI won't be driven by chatbots — but by the hardware arms race underneath them.

