Investor standing in front of colorful charts.
November 17, 2025 8:59 AM 3 min read

Hedge Fund Billionaire Carl Icahn's Q3: The Activist Goes Defensive, Exits A Troubled Bet, And Loads Up On EchoStar

Follow

Activist hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn may be 89, but his portfolio is moving like it's on an energy drink. The billionaire activist's latest 13F filing shows a $9.14 billion book in Q3 that looks unmistakably Icahn: concentrated, contrarian and packed with companies that most hedge funds wouldn't touch with tongs. And this quarter, Icahn made a rare move — he actually reshuffled it.

  • Track Icahn’s top holding IEP here.

Icahn's Painful Breakup With Bausch Health

The biggest headline is unmistakable: Icahn walked away from Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) entirely, liquidating a massive 34.7 million-share stake. The stock is down 68% since Icahn initiated his position in Q4 2020, and he finally did what he almost never does — he walked away. When an activist who typically doubles down decides to exit, it says everything about sentiment.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) also got clipped via top-line selling, signaling Icahn is trimming exposure to holdings that haven't delivered the recovery he expected.

A New Star: EchoStar Takes A Top Seat

But the real surprise sits in the "new buys" column: EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS). Icahn didn't nibble — he added 4.35 million shares and instantly made it one of his top five positions at 3.64% of the portfolio as of Sept. 30. It's a vintage Icahn trade: undervalued telecom, distressed narrative, optionality on strategic consolidation.

He mirrored that conviction in Centuri Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTRI), boosting the position by 32%, and in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF), where he expanded his stake by 26% despite the stock's rough year.

And in a rare small-cap swing, he more than tripled his position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO), the struggling auto-repair chain that's now on Icahn's fix-it list.

The Empire Still Revolves Around Icahn Enterprises

Despite the churn, Icahn's portfolio remains highly concentrated: 98.5% of capital sits in just 10 stocks. His crown jewel, Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP), still accounts for nearly 48% of total assets — and he added another 24 million shares, even though the stock is down 80%.

If conviction had a caricature, this would be it.

Read Also: Carl Icahn’s Biggest Bet Just Torched Half His Fortune

Why Investors Should Care

Icahn didn't just tweak positions — he drew a new battle map. Dumping Bausch signals a rare surrender, while going big on EchoStar shows he still sees opportunities in old-school value.

And with nearly half his portfolio tied to Icahn Enterprises, the activist's third quarter reshuffle is less about chasing trends — and more about doubling down on the empire he built.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

BHC Logo
BHCBausch Health Companies Inc
$6.17-1.83%
Overview
CTRI Logo
CTRICenturi Holdings Inc
$20.980.53%
IEP Logo
IEPIcahn Enterprises LP
$8.13-7.09%
IFF Logo
IFFInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc
$65.18-1.06%
MNRO Logo
MNROMonro Inc
$17.14-1.64%
SATS Logo
SATSEchoStar Corp
$67.690.43%
SWX Logo
SWXSouthwest Gas Holdings Inc
$80.91-0.48%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved