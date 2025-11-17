The pure gold ore found in the mine on a stone floor
November 17, 2025 4:53 AM 3 min read

Paul Singer's Elliott Targets Gold, Consumer Staples With New Puts — Bets Big On Tech

Paul Singer's Elliott Investment Management has significantly changed its market hedges, increasing its bearish bet against gold miners while establishing a new bullish position on the Nasdaq 100, according to its third-quarter 13F filing released Friday.

Singer Bets Against Gold Miners While Loading Up On QQQ

The 13F filing, which details the firm’s holdings as of Sept. 30, 2025, reveals a complex outlook on the market. Elliott dramatically increased its put position on the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX), adding 7.5 million shares.

This brings its total holding to 11.5 million shares valued at $878.6 million, signaling a strong conviction that the mining sector may face headwinds.

In a seemingly counter-balancing move, the firm initiated a major bullish position by purchasing call options on the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100. This new stake is valued at $750.4 million.

This strategic shift coincides with the firm closing out its largest single position from the previous quarter: a massive $1.33 billion put option on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY).

The complete exit from this broad market hedge suggests Elliott is moving away from a general bearish stance and instead focusing on specific sector-by-sector opportunities and risks.

Singer Is Bearish On Consumer Staples, Energy

Furthering this targeted approach, Elliott initiated several other significant new positions.

The firm established a $1.175 billion put position on the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP), the largest new bet in the portfolio. It also opened a new $714.7 million put option on the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE).

These moves were part of an active quarter for the firm, which saw its total 13F portfolio value grow from $17.6 billion to $22.7 billion. Elliott also exited positions in a VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) put, Liberty Broadband Corp. (NASDAQ:LBRDK), and Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Summary Of Major Q3 2025 Changes

Here are the most significant changes in the portfolio based on the dollar value change between the second and the third quarter.

Security / TickerTypeQ3 2025 Value ($000)Change From Q2 2025
Consumer Staples SPDR (XLP)New Put Option$1,175,550New Position
Gold Miners ETF (GDX)Increased Put Option$878,600Added 7,500,000 shares
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)New Call Option$750,462New Position
Energy Sector SPDR (XLE)New Put Option$714,720New Position
S&P 500 ETF (SPY)Exited Put Option$0Exited $1,334,556 position
Semiconductor ETF (SMH)Exited Put Option$0Exited $278,880 position

The futures of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones were trading higher on Monday after a mixed close on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

