Paul Singer's Elliott Targets Gold, Consumer Staples With New Puts — Bets Big On Tech

Paul Singer's Elliott Investment Management has significantly changed its market hedges, increasing its bearish bet against gold miners while establishing a new bullish position on the Nasdaq 100, according to its third-quarter 13F filing released Friday.
The 13F filing, which details the firm’s holdings as of Sept. 30, 2025, reveals a complex outlook on the market. Elliott dramatically increased its put position on the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX), adding 7.5 million shares.
This brings its total holding to 11.5 million shares valued at $878.6 million, signaling a strong conviction that the mining sector may face headwinds.
In a seemingly counter-balancing move, the firm initiated a major bullish position by purchasing call options on the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100. This new stake is valued at $750.4 million.
This strategic shift coincides with the firm closing out its largest single position from the previous quarter: a massive $1.33 billion put option on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY).
The complete exit from this broad market hedge suggests Elliott is moving away from a general bearish stance and instead focusing on specific sector-by-sector opportunities and risks.
Singer Is Bearish On Consumer Staples, Energy
Furthering this targeted approach, Elliott initiated several other significant new positions.
The firm established a $1.175 billion put position on the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP), the largest new bet in the portfolio. It also opened a new $714.7 million put option on the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE).
These moves were part of an active quarter for the firm, which saw its total 13F portfolio value grow from $17.6 billion to $22.7 billion. Elliott also exited positions in a VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) put, Liberty Broadband Corp. (NASDAQ:LBRDK), and Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC).
Summary Of Major Q3 2025 Changes
Here are the most significant changes in the portfolio based on the dollar value change between the second and the third quarter.
|Security / Ticker
|Type
|Q3 2025 Value ($000)
|Change From Q2 2025
|Consumer Staples SPDR (XLP)
|New Put Option
|$1,175,550
|New Position
|Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
|Increased Put Option
|$878,600
|Added 7,500,000 shares
|Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
|New Call Option
|$750,462
|New Position
|Energy Sector SPDR (XLE)
|New Put Option
|$714,720
|New Position
|S&P 500 ETF (SPY)
|Exited Put Option
|$0
|Exited $1,334,556 position
|Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
|Exited Put Option
|$0
|Exited $278,880 position
The futures of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones were trading higher on Monday after a mixed close on Friday.
