Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office filed its third-quarter 13F on Friday and revealed a dynamic and actively managed portfolio, reinforcing the firm's reputation for agile and opportunity-driven asset allocation.
The filing, which shows holdings as of Sept. 30, 2025, highlights Druckenmiller's continual search for growth and value by introducing a significant number of new positions while exiting others—consistent with the firm's nimble investment approach.
Some of Druckenmiller's most notable new positions include:
- Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – 437,070 shares
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – 2,715,035 shares
- Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – 102,200 shares
- Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) – 76,100 shares
- StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STUB) – 4,259,516 shares
The firm also closed many positions, most notably:
- Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – sold 200,930 shares
- Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) – sold 100,675 shares
- Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – sold 549,295 shares
- Applovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP) – sold 76,100 shares
- Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) – sold 31,489 shares
The firm's top five holdings, as of Sept. 30, 2025, were:
- Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – 13%
- Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) – 8.6%
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) – 8.3%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) – 5.3%
- Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – 3.9%
Duquesne's aggressive repositioning in the third quarter reaffirms its reputation for nimble action and readiness to capture growth opportunities, especially in healthcare and technology.
