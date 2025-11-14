Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office filed its third-quarter 13F on Friday and revealed a dynamic and actively managed portfolio, reinforcing the firm's reputation for agile and opportunity-driven asset allocation.

GOOGL stock is moving. See all the details here.

Read Next: Shkreli’s Shorts Up 600% As Quantum Stocks Tank

The filing, which shows holdings as of Sept. 30, 2025, highlights Druckenmiller's continual search for growth and value by introducing a significant number of new positions while exiting others—consistent with the firm's nimble investment approach.

Some of Druckenmiller's most notable new positions include:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – 437,070 shares

(NASDAQ:AMZN) – 437,070 shares Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – 2,715,035 shares

(NYSE:CLF) – 2,715,035 shares Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – 102,200 shares

(GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – 102,200 shares Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) – 76,100 shares

(NASDAQ:META) – 76,100 shares StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STUB) – 4,259,516 shares

The firm also closed many positions, most notably:

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – sold 200,930 shares

(NASDAQ:MSFT) – sold 200,930 shares Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) – sold 100,675 shares

(NYSE:LLY) – sold 100,675 shares Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – sold 549,295 shares

(NASDAQ:VKTX) – sold 549,295 shares Applovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP) – sold 76,100 shares

(NASDAQ:APP) – sold 76,100 shares Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) – sold 31,489 shares

The firm's top five holdings, as of Sept. 30, 2025, were:

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – 13%

(NASDAQ:NTRA) – 13% Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) – 8.6%

(NASDAQ:INSM) – 8.6% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) – 8.3%

(NYSE:TEVA) – 8.3% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) – 5.3%

(NYSE:TSM) – 5.3% Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – 3.9%

Duquesne's aggressive repositioning in the third quarter reaffirms its reputation for nimble action and readiness to capture growth opportunities, especially in healthcare and technology.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.