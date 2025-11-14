Investor walking through a hall with big stock charts.
November 14, 2025 4:59 PM 2 min read

Druckenmiller Opens Position In Amazon, Closes Microsoft — Here's More Of Duquesne's Biggest Q3 Moves

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office filed its third-quarter 13F on Friday and revealed a dynamic and actively managed portfolio, reinforcing the firm's reputation for agile and opportunity-driven asset allocation.

The filing, which shows holdings as of Sept. 30, 2025, highlights Druckenmiller's continual search for growth and value by introducing a significant number of new positions while exiting others—consistent with the firm's nimble investment approach. 

Some of Druckenmiller's most notable new positions include: 

  • Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – 437,070 shares 
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – 2,715,035 shares 
  • Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – 102,200 shares 
  • Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) – 76,100 shares
  • StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STUB) – 4,259,516 shares

The firm also closed many positions, most notably: 

  • Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – sold 200,930 shares
  • Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) – sold 100,675 shares
  • Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – sold 549,295 shares
  • Applovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP) – sold 76,100 shares
  • Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) – sold 31,489 shares

The firm's top five holdings, as of Sept. 30, 2025, were: 

Duquesne's aggressive repositioning in the third quarter reaffirms its reputation for nimble action and readiness to capture growth opportunities, especially in healthcare and technology. 

