- Cooperman, Tepper, and Icahn led Q2 hedge fund gains, surpassing Buffett, Ackman, and Soros.
- Growth- and event-driven funds dominated the quarter, while long-term stalwarts maintained steady performance.
The second quarter delivered a jolt for hedge fund watchers, with some of Wall Street's most storied managers posting eye-catching gains.
Among the billionaires, Leon Cooperman topped the list with a 17.02% quarterly equity-weighted gain, while Appaloosa LP and Lone Pine Capital LLC weren't far behind at 10.85% and 9.96%, respectively. Meanwhile, Carl Icahn added 9.9%, proving that activist veterans can still move markets.
|QUARTER
|FILER
|QoQ Perf Eq Wt
|1-YR Perf Eq Wt
|5-Yr Perf Eq Wt
|All-time Perf Eq Wt
|Q2 2025
|COOPERMAN LEON G
|17.02%
|21.14%
|178.20%
|318.74%
|Q2 2025
|APPALOOSA LP
|10.85%
|26.53%
|135.76%
|4,458.70%
|Q2 2025
|LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC
|9.96%
|42.09%
|32.69%
|1,568.63%
|Q2 2025
|ICAHN CARL C
|9.90%
|4.14%
|99.11%
|72.65%
|Q2 2025
|THIRD POINT LLC
|8.27%
|18.34%
|51.25%
|1,253.41%
|Q2 2025
|TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC
|6.90%
|27.15%
|16.67%
|1,236.03%
|Q2 2025
|TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT.
|5.80%
|3.88%
|91.88%
|378.92%
|Q2 2025
|SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC
|4.62%
|18.30%
|52.92%
|326.59%
|Q2 2025
|PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
|4.24%
|6.02%
|105.47%
|562.15%
|Q2 2025
|DAILY JOURNAL CORP
|3.58%
|25.27%
|104.95%
|102.52%
|Q2 2025
|DME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP (Greenlight Capital)
|3.14%
|-6.08%
|118.43%
|573.73%
|Q2 2025
|FAIRHOLME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
|1.16%
|1.46%
|158.92%
|359.49%
|Q2 2025
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC
|0.95%
|9.13%
|52.59%
|708.93%
Tepper, Cooperman Lead The Aggressive Pack
David Tepper's Appaloosa LP demonstrated why growth and opportunistic strategies can dominate a quarter, while Cooperman's disciplined stock selection showed veteran insight still matters. Icahn’s gains, combined with solid performances from Tiger Global (6.9%) and Daniel S. Loeb‘s Third Point LLC (8.27%), underscore a quarter that favors nimble, concentrated strategies.
Stalwarts Had Quieter Quarter
- Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK eked out 0.95%
- Bill Ackman‘s Pershing Square Capital Management posted 4.24%, and
- George Soros‘ Soros Fund Management added 4.62%.
Even though Buffett, Ackman, and Soros didn't lead the second quarter charge, their multi-year track records remain formidable, underscoring the enduring power of patience and scale.
The Big Picture
A second-quarter performance snapshot reveals the hedge fund world in dynamic motion: aggressive, high-conviction managers like Cooperman, Tepper, and Icahn can capture headlines and deliver outsized quarterly results, while long-term veterans provide stability and durable returns.
