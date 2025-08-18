August 18, 2025 12:45 PM 2 min read

Leon Cooperman, David Tepper Beat Warren Buffett, Bill Ackman In Q2 Billionaire Face-Off

Follow
Zinger Key Points

The second quarter delivered a jolt for hedge fund watchers, with some of Wall Street's most storied managers posting eye-catching gains.

Among the billionaires, Leon Cooperman topped the list with a 17.02% quarterly equity-weighted gain, while Appaloosa LP and Lone Pine Capital LLC weren't far behind at 10.85% and 9.96%, respectively. Meanwhile, Carl Icahn added 9.9%, proving that activist veterans can still move markets.

  • Track Cooperman’s top holding COOP here.
QUARTERFILERQoQ Perf Eq Wt1-YR Perf Eq Wt5-Yr Perf Eq WtAll-time Perf Eq Wt
Q2 2025COOPERMAN LEON G17.02%21.14%178.20%318.74%
Q2 2025APPALOOSA LP10.85%26.53%135.76%4,458.70%
Q2 2025LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC9.96%42.09%32.69%1,568.63%
Q2 2025ICAHN CARL C9.90%4.14%99.11%72.65%
Q2 2025THIRD POINT LLC8.27%18.34%51.25%1,253.41%
Q2 2025TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC6.90%27.15%16.67%1,236.03%
Q2 2025TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT.5.80%3.88%91.88%378.92%
Q2 2025SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC4.62%18.30%52.92%326.59%
Q2 2025PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,4.24%6.02%105.47%562.15%
Q2 2025DAILY JOURNAL CORP3.58%25.27%104.95%102.52%
Q2 2025DME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP (Greenlight Capital)3.14%-6.08%118.43%573.73%
Q2 2025FAIRHOLME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC1.16%1.46%158.92%359.49%
Q2 2025BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC0.95%9.13%52.59%708.93%

Source: WhaleWisdom

Tepper, Cooperman Lead The Aggressive Pack

David Tepper's Appaloosa LP demonstrated why growth and opportunistic strategies can dominate a quarter, while Cooperman's disciplined stock selection showed veteran insight still matters. Icahn’s gains, combined with solid performances from Tiger Global (6.9%) and Daniel S. Loeb‘s Third Point LLC (8.27%), underscore a quarter that favors nimble, concentrated strategies.

Read Also: Icahn Hedge Fund’s Q2 Moves: Centuri Stake Soars, JetBlue Held, 2 Positions Exited

Stalwarts Had Quieter Quarter

  • Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK eked out 0.95%
  • Bill Ackman‘s Pershing Square Capital Management posted 4.24%, and
  • George SorosSoros Fund Management added 4.62%.

Even though Buffett, Ackman, and Soros didn't lead the second quarter charge, their multi-year track records remain formidable, underscoring the enduring power of patience and scale.

The Big Picture

A second-quarter performance snapshot reveals the hedge fund world in dynamic motion: aggressive, high-conviction managers like Cooperman, Tepper, and Icahn can capture headlines and deliver outsized quarterly results, while long-term veterans provide stability and durable returns.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved