Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, is the master of the sly stock grab, quietly amassing stakes in undervalued companies while the market naps. His recent moves, like boosting Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRK BRK holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY and VeriSign Inc VRSN, prove he's still got a nose for hidden gems. Let's peek into Buffett's covert playbook and see if these picks are diamonds in the rough or just shiny distractions.

Track BRK-A stock performance here.

The Art Of Stealth Investing

Buffett's strategy is like a ninja's: silent, deliberate, and deadly effective. He builds positions discreetly to dodge price spikes, a tactic seen in his 28.2% stake in Occidental Petroleum. Since snapping up shares at ~$45 in Q1 2022, OXY's stock has dipped 3.5% to $43.59 by August 2025, lagging the S&P 500's 30% surge.

Yet, Buffett appreciates OXY's robust cash flows and its carbon capture ventures, betting on long-term shifts in the energy industry. With a 40% cost advantage in the Permian Basin, it's a classic Buffett play: buy low, dream big.

VeriSign's Steady Climb

VeriSign, another under-the-radar pick, shows Buffett's patience pays off. Berkshire started building its stake in 2012, adding 474,000 shares in Q4 2024 at $206.96. Since 2013's ~$125 entry, VRSN has rocketed 119% to $273.99, trouncing the S&P 500's 90% gain.

Its domain registry moat—think internet real estate—keeps competitors at bay, proving Buffett's knack for spotting durable businesses.

The Fine Line Of Buffett's Bets

These stealthy bets aren't without risks. Occidental's oil price sensitivity and VeriSign's tech volatility could trip up returns. X posts buzz with chatter about Buffett's hits and misses, noting that while some picks soar, others—like past flops—can stall.

Still, Buffett's $2.6 billion Q4 2024 spree across six stocks, including OXY and VRSN, signals confidence. With Berkshire's $340 billion cash pile, he's got room to swing. For value hunters, these picks hint at upside, but patience is key—Buffett's wins often unfold over decades, not days.

Photo: Shutterstock