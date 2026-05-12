CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that while comparisons between today's market and the 1999 dot-com bubble are growing louder, Wall Street is punishing disappointing stocks even more aggressively than it did during that era.

"We keep hearing this drumbeat that 2026 is 1999 all over again," the "Mad Money" host said Monday on CNBC. "But the difference between now and 1999 is that this market does not stop punishing the companies that disappointed."

The comments came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs Monday, rising 0.19% and 0.10%, respectively.

Cramer said the broader market has become increasingly divided, with investors concentrating heavily on artificial intelligence and data center-related stocks while selling companies that miss earnings expectations or fail to impress investors.

AI Winners Vs. Market Losers

Cramer pointed to several healthcare and medical technology companies that have fallen sharply this year.

At the same time, Cramer said investors continue piling into AI-linked companies and data center trades because demand remains strong.

"It's like portfolio managers have decided to abandon any stocks that are not connected to AI," Cramer said.

Bubble Debate Intensifies

The comments follow growing debate around whether the current AI rally resembles the late-1990s tech bubble.

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