Why Is Constellation Energy Stock Falling Tuesday?

Constellation Energy also outlined its 2026 outlook, emphasizing nuclear-led generation, long-term contracting, and disciplined capacity expansion as core growth drivers.

EPS Outlook And Capital Allocation

Constellation Energy initiated 2026 adjusted operating earnings guidance of $11.00 to $12.00 per share, versus an estimate of $11.92, reinforcing a strong multi-year earnings growth trajectory.

The company expects base EPS to grow more than 20% from 2026 to 2029 and targets long-term rolling three-year base EPS growth above 10%.

This outlook excludes potential upside from capturing premium value on 147 million MWh of nuclear generation and additional natural gas contracts.

Constellation also expanded its capital allocation strategy, increasing its share buyback authorization to $5.0 billion.

The company plans to invest $3.9 billion in growth capital across natural gas, storage capacity, and nuclear uprates.

Nuclear Performance And Capacity Expansion

The company said its nuclear fleet continues to outperform industry benchmarks, delivering capacity factors about 4% higher and producing more than 180 million MWh annually.

That output generates over 8 million additional MWhs, enough to power roughly 6.6 million homes.

Constellation also detailed plans to add or extend approximately 9,350 megawatts of capacity through nuclear uprates, restarts, renewables, storage, and new gas projects.

Long-Term Contracting And Commercial Strategy

The company is securing long-term, premium-priced contracts across utilities, corporations, and data centers, using its nuclear fleet as a foundation for a reliable, clean energy supply. It is also pairing nuclear with gas and renewable solutions.

Constellation has already locked in more than 5,650 MW of long-term clean energy agreements, spanning nuclear, geothermal, battery storage, and data center-related deals.

Financial Position And Portfolio Strength

Constellation maintained investment-grade ratings of BBB+ and Baa1 following the Calpine acquisition and issued $2.75 billion in senior notes in early 2026, including long-dated debt.

The company is also diversifying nuclear fuel sourcing through long-term agreements extending into the 2030s to manage supply and pricing risks.

Constellation operates more than 22,000 MW of nuclear capacity and over 4,000 MW of renewables, positioning it as a major provider of firm, carbon-free power across U.S. markets.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Constellation Energy is slated to provide its next financial update on May 5, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $2.54 (Up from $2.14)

: $2.54 (Up from $2.14) Revenue Estimate : $10.08 billion (Up from $6.79 billion)

: $10.08 billion (Up from $6.79 billion) Valuation: P/E of 40.4x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $371.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight (Lowers Target to $450.00) (Mar. 30)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $450.00) (Mar. 30) B of A Securities : Buy (Lowers Target to $401.00) (Mar. 27)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $401.00) (Mar. 27) Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Target $385.00) (Mar. 25)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Constellation Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 50.36 — Trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers.

: 50.36 — Trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers. Growth : 77.56 — Strong growth potential indicated.

: 77.56 — Strong growth potential indicated. Momentum: 67.13 — Positive momentum, but not exceptionally strong.

The Verdict: Constellation Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal indicates a growth-heavy profile, suggesting that while the company faces challenges, it has potential for future expansion and performance improvement.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CEG carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CEG Stock Price Activity: Constellation Energy shares were down 8.36% at $273.66 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock