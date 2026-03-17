Stronger Demand and Updated Q1 Outlook

JetBlue reported stronger-than-expected travel demand for the first quarter of 2026, helping offset higher fuel costs and weather-related disruptions. Demand improved across both premium and core cabins, while winter storms reduced capacity but supported unit revenue.

The airline now expects first-quarter unit revenue (RASM) to increase 5.0%–7.0%, up from prior guidance of 0.0%–4.0%. Fuel prices are projected to range from $3.01 to $3.06 per gallon, reflecting rising cost pressures.

Turnaround Plan Gains Traction

JetBlue's broader turnaround plan focuses on restoring profitability and strengthening its financial position. The company believes it can reach breakeven or better by the end of 2026, supported by strong demand and improving performance at its Fort Lauderdale hub.

The JetForward program remains central to the recovery, generating $305 million in profit in 2025 and expected to deliver $850 million to $950 million by 2027.

JetBlue also aims to turn free cash flow positive by the end of 2027, supported by roughly $3 billion in reduced spending.

Long-Term Growth and Financial Goals

Looking ahead, JetBlue plans to reduce debt and improve its balance sheet as earnings recover. The airline is also set to launch domestic first class in 2026, creating a new revenue stream and supporting long-term profitability.

Overall, the company expects improved revenue performance alongside continued cost pressures as it works toward a more sustainable financial footing.

Technical Analysis

JetBlue stock is trading 19.1% below its 20-day SMA and 14.5% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down even after the recent bounce attempts.

Shares are down 26.45% over the past 12 months and are closer to the 52-week low ($3.34) than to the 52-week high ($6.50), suggesting this is a longer-term repair story rather than a clean uptrend.

RSI is at 33.79, still in neutral territory but close to oversold, suggesting sellers may be losing control after the March washout. MACD is at -0.3578, while the signal line is at -0.2235, keeping momentum bearish and suggesting the stock still needs follow-through buying to flip the trend.

RSI below 50 alongside a bearish MACD points to mixed momentum, with downside pressure still the dominant force.

Key Resistance : $5.00

: $5.00 Key Support: $4.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 58 cents (Up from loss of 59 cents YoY)

: Loss of 58 cents (Up from loss of 59 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $2.24 Billion (Up from $2.14 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock has a Sell rating and an average price target of $5.27 (high: $7.00, low: $3.50) from 50 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Sell (Lowers Target to $3.50) (Mar. 16)

: Sell (Lowers Target to $3.50) (Mar. 16) Evercore ISI Group : In-Line (Lowers Target to $5.00) (Mar. 12)

: In-Line (Lowers Target to $5.00) (Mar. 12) TD Cowen: Hold (Lowers Target to $4.00) (Mar. 9)

Short Interest Remains Elevated

Short interest in JetBlue has edged lower, falling from 60.66 million shares to 59.81 million in the latest reporting period. However, bearish positioning remains high, with 16.3% of the float still sold short.

Based on an average daily trading volume of 13.68 million shares, it would take about 4.37 days for short sellers to cover their positions. This setup leaves the stock vulnerable to a potential squeeze if positive news emerges.

Top ETF Exposure

US Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS): 2.79% Weight

(NYSE:JETS): 2.79% Weight SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSE:XTN): 2.97% Weight

Significance: Because JBLU carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

JBLU Price Action: JetBlue Airways shares were down 0.47% at $4.24 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Coby Wayne via Shutterstock