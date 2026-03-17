First-Quarter Revenue Outlook Strengthens

American Airlines now expects first-quarter revenue to rise more than 10% year over year (prior +8.5%), marking its strongest quarterly growth outside the pandemic recovery period.

The company said demand remains strong, supported by commercial execution and a solid travel backdrop. Unit revenue is expected to rise by more than 6% in the first quarter, with March projected to increase by more than 10%, and momentum is expected to continue into the second quarter.

Fuel Costs and Financial Position

Jet fuel prices have increased since the company’s initial outlook, now estimated at approximately $2.75 per gallon, with a projected $400 million impact in the first quarter. Despite this, American Airlines expects higher revenue to offset cost pressures over time.

The company also noted that its prior outlook included the impact of Winter Storm Fern, which led to over 9,000 flight cancellations and an estimated $150 million to $200 million revenue hit.

American Airlines highlighted improving financial strength, with total debt at a 10-year low and liquidity expected to exceed $10 billion in the first quarter.

Strategic Priorities and Full-Year Outlook

Looking ahead, American Airlines expects full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.70 to $2.70, compared with the analyst estimate of $1.97, along with more than $2 billion in free cash flow.

The company’s 2026 strategy focuses on enhancing customer experience, expanding its global network, growing premium revenue, and strengthening its AAdvantage loyalty program.

A new Citi co-branded agreement launched in January 2026 is expected to generate $1.5 billion in incremental pre-tax income by 2030, supporting long-term margin expansion and free cash flow growth.

Technical Analysis

AAL is trading 15.3% below its 20-day SMA and 21.1% below its 100-day SMA. This keeps the intermediate trend downward despite the premarket bounce.

Shares are down 7.33% over the past year and remain closer to their 52-week low.

The RSI stands at 28.70, placing the stock in oversold territory and signaling stretched selling pressure. The MACD remains below its signal line, indicating that bearish momentum is still in place.

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $12.00

: $12.00 Key Support: $11.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 35 cents (Up from loss of 59 cents YoY)

: Loss of 35 cents (Up from loss of 59 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $13.63 Billion (Up from $12.55 Billion YoY)

: $13.63 Billion (Up from $12.55 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 61.7x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock has a Buy rating and an average price target of $15.73. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $15.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $15.00) (Mar. 16) Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $12.00) (Mar. 16)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $12.00) (Mar. 16) Jefferies: Hold (Lowers Target to $12.00) (Mar. 12)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for American Airlines Group, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: American Airlines Group’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak-tilted profile, led by soft Momentum and Growth readings. With Value only in the low-neutral range, the stock may need improving trend confirmation (not just one-off guidance headlines) to sustain upside follow-through.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AAL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AAL Price Action: American Airlines Group shares were up 2.78% at $10.78 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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