Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares are up more than 5% early Tuesday but down 7.5% year to date, as the company raises its first-quarter (Q1) 2026 revenue guidance.

In its latest update, the air carrier upped its Q1 2026 revenue guidance to the high single digits (from 5%-7% priro range), driven by accelerating consumer and corporate demand.

However, Delta expects non-fuel unit costs to rise in the mid-single digits year over year due to winter storms and higher operating costs, with March quarter earnings still expected to fall within the initial guidance range.

Previously, Delta guided first-quarter adjusted EPS to 50 cents–90 cents, compared with the consensus estimate of 67 cents. It also projected revenue of $14.74 billion–$15.02 billion, above the Street's $14.63 billion estimate.

For full-year 2026, the company expects EPS of $6.50–$7.50, compared with the Street's $7.22 estimate, along with free cash flow of $3 billion–$4 billion.

Performance and Long-Term Targets

Delta “demonstrated financial durability” in 2025, the company claims. It generated $4.6 billion in free cash flow compared to less than $0 billion for peers combined, achieving a 12% ROIC, and capturing over 55% of total industry earnings.

Premium revenue reached $22 billion, while Amex remuneration hit $8.2 billion, progressing toward a $10 billion target. The company also reported its strongest-ever balance sheet, with gross leverage at 2.4x and a long-term target of 1.0x.

Looking ahead, Delta outlined three- to five-year targets that include mid-teens operating margins, 10% annual EPS growth, $3–5 billion in annual free cash flow, and 15%+ ROIC.

The company also expects annual operating cash flow of $9–11 billion, split evenly between reinvestment and shareholder returns.

Stock Performance Overview

Delta is trading slightly below its 20-day and 100-day SMAs, signaling near-term pressure, but remains above its 200-day SMA.

Shares are up 29.75% over the past year and are closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI stands at 40.89, indicating neutral but slightly weak momentum. The MACD remains below its signal line with a negative histogram, signaling a bearish trend.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $71.50

: $71.50 Key Support: $55.50

Upcoming Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 8, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 67 cents (Up from 46 cents YoY)

: 67 cents (Up from 46 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $14.63 Billion (Up from $14.04 Billion YoY)

: $14.63 Billion (Up from $14.04 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 7.9x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $75.43. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $83.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $83.00) (Mar. 16) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Lowers Target to $75.00) (Mar. 16)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $75.00) (Mar. 16) Jefferies: Buy (Lowers Target to $72.00) (Mar. 12)

Delta traders also tend to watch cross-market risk appetite when big-cap analyst calls hit the tape, even if the names are outside airlines. One widely circulated list flagged a setup where Micron was seen rallying more than 12%, which can lift cyclicals broadly when the market is rotating into growth.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Delta Air Lines,, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Delta Air Lines ‘ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth- and momentum-tilted profile with supportive quality characteristics. With a value closer to neutral than extreme, the setup looks more like "trend plus execution" than a pure contrarian bargain.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because DAL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

DAL Stock Price Activity: Delta Air Lines shares were up 4.39% at $63.51 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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