Hyperscale Data (NASDAQ:GPUS) shares are up during Wednesday's premarket session as the company is targeting profitability in its upcoming financial results.

This positive movement follows the announcement of anticipated record revenue growth, which is expected to increase approximately 80%-100% year-over-year.

Targets $200 Million Revenue by 2026

The company has provided revenue guidance for 2026, projecting figures between $180 million and $200 million.

The company says that preliminary 2025 revenue includes only a partial-year contribution from Gresham Worldwide, Inc., which is set to merge with its subsidiary Ballista Group, Inc.

Following Ballista's emergence from bankruptcy in the fourth quarter of 2025, it was reconsolidated with the company.

For 2026, management expects a full-year contribution from Ballista of roughly $40 million, up from $3.2 million in Q4 2025.

The anticipated revenue growth also reflects increased activity across the diversified platforms, including AI infrastructure, software, blockchain and finance operations.

This optimistic outlook highlights Hyperscale Data's commitment to improving its operating results, with a specific focus on achieving profitability by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Additionally, the company is leveraging its data center operations, which include Bitcoin mining and a diverse range of mission-critical products across various industries.

Overall, management projects these initiatives to contribute $24 million to $44 million in revenue in 2026.

Executive Commentary

Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data, added, "The growth we are projecting reflects expected organic expansion across our AI infrastructure and digital platform operations as well as an anticipated full year of contribution from Ballista, which we recently reconsolidated after it successfully completed a financial restructuring and emerged stronger and more stable from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings."

"While our initial revenue guidance is based upon known and reasonably calculated projections for several of our newer initiatives, we believe that the company could potentially exceed this projected range. We intend to track pipeline activity, infrastructure deployment schedules and subsidiary performance trends, and as visibility improves, to provide a mid-year update."

GPUS Faces Short-Term Technical Challenges

The stock is currently trading 7.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 37.9% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a challenging short-term trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 93.19%, and they are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 39.30, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -0.0147, with the signal line at -0.0157, suggesting a bullish crossover. This combination indicates that while the stock is not in a strong bullish position, there are signs of potential upward momentum.

Key Resistance : 50 cents

: 50 cents Key Support: 15 cents

GPUS Price Action: Hyperscale Data shares were up 11.14% at $0.18 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.16, according to Benzinga Pro data.

