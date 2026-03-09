Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares are up during Monday’s premarket session, reflecting a positive sentiment despite the broader market’s downturn.

As investors digest the latest financial disclosures, Ondas stands out with its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, which have surpassed the guidance set earlier in January.

Preliminary Results

Ondas reported fourth quarter preliminary revenue of $29.1 million-$30.1 million, net loss of $(20.9) million and $(20.4) million, and adjusted EBITDA loss of $(11.4) and $(10.9) million.

For 2025, the company sees revenue of $49.7 million-$50.7 million, net loss of $(53.3) million and $(52.8) million and adjusted EBITDA of $(32.9) million-$(32.4) million.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents (on pro-forma basis) came in at over $1.5 billion.

Additionally, Ondas has reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue of $170 million to $180 million before considering any potential new acquisitions.

Recent Key Order Wins

This month, Ondas has received multiple orders totaling around $6 million for dozens of its Sentrycs counter-UAS systems, aimed at enhancing defense and homeland security in the Middle East.

Also, the company announced a $20 million purchase order for the development of an autonomous border protection system.

Technical Analysis

Over the past 12 months, Ondas Inc. has seen an impressive surge of 1252.13% in its stock price.

Currently, the stock is trading 2% below its 20-day SMA of $10.13 and 9.1% below its 50-day SMA of $10.93, yet it remains 7.1% above its 100-day SMA of $9.28 and significantly above the 200-day SMA of $6.56 by 51.3%. This positioning suggests a strong long-term upward trend despite recent short-term pullbacks.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the March 25, 2026 earnings report. Here’s what to expect:

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Up from a loss of 15 cents YoY)

: Loss of 4 cents (Up from a loss of 15 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $27.30 million (Up from $4.13 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $13.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Jan. 21)

: Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Jan. 21) Lake Street : Buy (Raises Target to $19.00) (Jan. 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $19.00) (Jan. 20) Oppenheimer: Outperform (Raises Target to $16.00) (Jan. 20)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Ondas, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Strong (Score: 99.71) — Ondas is significantly outperforming the broader market in terms of momentum.

The Verdict: Ondas’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a robust momentum profile, suggesting that the stock is well-positioned for future gains. Investors should consider this high momentum score as a key indicator of potential continued upward movement in the stock’s price.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ONDS carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were up 1.02% at $9.93 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock