Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares are rising in extended trading Monday after the company reported preliminary results for the third quarter.

Credo Technology Group stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is CRDO stock surging?

Credo Expects Higher Revenue In Q3

Credo reported preliminary results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close. The company said it expects to report revenue in the range of $404 million to $408 million, up from prior guidance of $335 million to $345 million.

The company added that it expects sequential revenue growth in the mid-single digits to round out the year, leading to more than 200% year-over-year growth in the current fiscal year.

Credo said it will report full financial results for the period after the market close on March 2. The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the quarter and its outlook moving forward.

CRDO Shares Surge After Hours

CRDO Price Action: Credo Technology shares were up 16.48% in after-hours Monday, trading at $143.75 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

