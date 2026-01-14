IQSTEL Inc (NASDAQ:IQST) on Wednesday issued a shareholder letter detailing its Artificial Intelligence strategy, commercial roadmap, and early market traction.

The shareholder letter explains how IQSTEL's AI initiatives are developed and commercialized through Reality Border, the company's proprietary AI innovation and product development platform, and are tightly integrated with IQSTEL's global telecom infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities through its sibling company, Cycurion.

AI Products Gain Early Commercial Traction

The letter further highlights IQSTEL's AI products already in market, including AIRWEB, IQ2Call, and its fully integrated AI-powered contact center services, as well as early commercial traction, an active sales pipeline, and a fiscal-year sales objective of seven digits of high-margin AI services for fiscal year 2027.

Reality Border's AI journey began in 2023 with an immersive, metaverse-style customer experience concept in collaboration with strategic partners.

Reality Border has built a fully proprietary AI platform, developed in-house, that underpins all current and future AI products.

The AI business within IQSTEL is structured around recurring subscription and service-based revenue models, with transparent, published pricing for both AIRWEB and IQ2Call, as well as fully managed AI-powered contact center services.

IQSTEL has already initiated the commercialization process for its AI products and services, and early adoption indicators are developing across multiple verticals.

Revenue Goals And Broader Growth Strategy

Based on current pipeline visibility and early customer engagement, IQSTEL has established a sales objective of seven digits for fiscal year 2027 for its AI-powered, high-margin services.

As commercialization progresses, IQSTEL expects AI to become an increasingly meaningful contributor to both revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA expansion.

Last week, IQSTEL laid out a 2026 plan focused on boosting profitability, expanding globally, and scaling higher-margin services.

The company targets a $15 million adjusted EBITDA run rate, plans to widen its telecom footprint to nearly 30 countries through acquisitions and new licenses, and aims to grow its Fintech, cybersecurity, and AI-driven businesses.

IQST Price Action: iQSTEL shares were up 0.75% at $2.68 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $2.63, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock