Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) announced on Friday initial net sales figures, along with a leadership hire and an investor event.

The company provided preliminary results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 performance.

Carter’s said its fourth quarter consolidated net sales rose by a high single-digit percentage year over year. The analyst consensus estimate is pegged at $884.4718 million.

U.S. Retail net sales increased in the high single digits, primarily driven by strong online demand.

Comparable retail sales in U.S. stores also improved during the quarter.

Average unit retail pricing increased by mid-single digits.

Carter’s saw net sales in the U.S. Wholesale rise by low single digits.

The international segment achieved high single-digit growth, the company said.

Full Fiscal Year Trends

For the full fiscal year, Carter’s reported preliminary consolidated net sales growth in low single digits.

The U.S. Retail segment’s net sales increased by a low single-digit percentage.

Comparable U.S. Retail sales grew by a low single-digit percentage, the company said.

Retail store comparable sales remained close to last year’s levels.

The company stated that the average unit retail pricing for the year was similar to that of the prior period.

U.S. Wholesale net sales declined by a low single-digit rate year over year.

International sales rose by mid-single-digits, according to preliminary figures.

Carter noted that the fiscal year included an extra operating week, which contributed approximately $33 million in sales.

The retailer stated that it will release its full audited results in late February 2026.

Leadership And Investor Event

Carter’s said it will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference on January 12, 2026.

A live broadcast will stream from the company’s investor relations site for interested viewers.

Carter’s has appointed David B. Tichiaz as chief brand officer, reporting to CEO and president Douglas C. Palladini. Tichiaz will lead product design and merchandising teams at the company.

Palladini said the company is beginning to see tangible results from its turnaround efforts, even amid an intensely competitive holiday season.

“Fourth quarter comparable retail sales grew for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting strong consumer response to product and marketing initiatives, both in store and online,” Palladini said.

He added that higher average unit retail pricing and reduced promotional activity helped offset tariff pressures and support margins, contributing to year-over-year revenue growth in 2025. While execution challenges remain, management views the results as an early validation of the company’s return-to-growth strategy.

CRI Price Action: Carter’s shares were up 3.81% at $35.96 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

