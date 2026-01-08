Faraday Future Unveils Ambitious FX Super One Roadmap

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI) on Wednesday detailed its mass-production, delivery, and growth plans at its first Stockholders’ Day in Las Vegas, held alongside CES.

The company outlined a dual-track strategy centered on its FX Super One vehicle program and a new push into embodied AI robotics.

Five-Year Forecast

Faraday Future targets five-year production and sales of 400,000–500,000 vehicles, driven primarily by the FX Super One, a planned FX 4 model, and other upcoming models.

The key markets include the U.S. and the Middle East, where FX Super One deliveries are already underway, with additional high-value markets under consideration.

Under its baseline plan, the company aims to produce and sell roughly 250 units in 2026, scaling to 5,000 in 2027, over 22,000 in 2028, around 130,000 in 2029, and approximately 250,000 in 2030, aligned with new model launches.

The company targets positive EBITDA within three years, with an expected gross margin of 20%.

FX Super One Rollout & Sales Projection

The company planned a phased rollout for the FX Super One, with Phase 1 expected in the second quarter of 2026, which will deliver up to 50 units to FX Par partners.

Phase 2 in the third quarter of 2026 will provide up to 200 units to industry leaders and B2B partners.

Moreover, phase 3, in the fourth quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027, is projected to begin full-scale deliveries, marking the start of FX’s broad U.S. market launch.

Faraday Future projects FX Super One sales to grow steadily from 2027, with combined BEV and HEREV models reaching roughly 4,900 units in 2027, 18,000 in 2028, 38,000 in 2029, and 55,000 in 2030.

To support deliveries, the company will finalize its after-sales and charging infrastructure by the second quarter of 2026, including systems and operations, and has secured access to Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Supercharger network for future FX vehicles.

Embodied AI Robotics Expansion

Additionally, the company is expanding into Embodied AI Robotics under its Global EAI Industry Bridge Strategy, strengthening its EAI ecosystem and long-term growth potential.

The company aims to lead the U.S. humanoid robotics market while continuing its EAI vehicle business, creating a dual-track growth model.

On February 4 at the NADA Show, FF will launch its first AI robotics products, offer public experiences, and begin sales.

UAE Footprint Expansion

Last month, the company disclosed that its Middle East subsidiary inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with RAK Digital Assets Oasis (also known as RAK Innovation City).

The MOU outlines plans for collaboration in three key areas: artificial intelligence (AI), Web3 and the digital economy, and embodied intelligence.

FFAI Price Action: Faraday Future shares were down 4.88% at $1.17 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by T. Schneider via Shutterstock