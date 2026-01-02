Ironwood Pharma Stock Rallies On Strong 2026 Outlook

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) stock rose Friday with a session volume of 38.35 million compared to the average volume of 2.36 million, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The gastrointestinal-focused biotechnology company released financial guidance for the full year 2026.

Ironwood expects 2026 Linzess US net sales of $1.125 billion-$1.175 billion, with total revenue expectation of $450 million-$475 million.

The company expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of over $300 million.

Ironwood reaffirmed 2025 Linzess US sales guidance of $860 million-$890 million, revenue expectation of $290 million-$310 million, and adjusted EBITDA of over $135 million.

The company ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with over $200 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“As we close 2025, we are on track to achieve the low-end of our full-year LINZESS U.S. net sales and total revenue guidance ranges…Also, in the fourth quarter we met with the FDA to align on a confirmatory Phase 3 trial design of apraglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). Based on this meeting, we are on track to initiate a confirmatory trial in the first half of 2026 and expect to provide details on the trial design in our fourth quarter and full-year 2025 update later this quarter,” said Tom McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood.

“In 2026, we remain focused on our core priorities of maximizing LINZESS, advancing apraglutide, and delivering sustained profits and cash flows…Effective January 1, 2026, the LINZESS list price has been lowered in response to evolving health care dynamics and to support ongoing patient access. In turn, we expect higher net sales in 2026 for LINZESS year-over-year, specifically driven by the elimination of the inflationary component of statutory required rebates across channels, including Medicaid, due to the decrease in list price,” McCourt said on Friday.

IRWD Price Action: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares were up 34.08% at $4.51 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $4.77, according to Benzinga Pro data.

