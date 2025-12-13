Jamie Dimon Poaches Buffett Insider Todd Combs, and Wall Street Is Reading Between the Lines

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) , has brought Todd Combs on board.

What Happened: Combs, previously an investment manager for Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) , is set to head a new $10 billion group at JPMorgan.

Combs, once seen as a potential successor to Buffett, will also serve as a special advisor to Dimon. This strategic hire is viewed as Dimon’s effort to infuse Buffett’s investment acumen into JPMorgan.

Combs’ successful stint as a JPMorgan board member over the last nine years played a significant role in his hiring, John Longo, a finance professor and author of “Buffett’s Tips” told the Insider. His experience in managing a large financial business, his track record as a fund manager, and his mentorship under Buffett were also crucial factors.

Prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway in 2010, Combs managed a hedge fund and later ascended to the CEO position of Berkshire-owned Geico in 2020.

His exit from Berkshire came as a surprise, given that Buffett had initially envisioned him taking over the company’s extensive portfolio.

At JPMorgan, Combs will helm the Strategic Investment Group, with a focus on sectors vital to national security, including critical minerals and frontier technologies.

Why It Matters: The recruitment of Todd Combs is a strategic move by JPMorgan to leverage his vast experience and investment acumen. His successful tenure at Berkshire Hathaway and his role as a board member at JPMorgan make him a valuable asset for the bank.

This move could potentially enhance JPMorgan’s strategic investments in sectors crucial to national security, thereby strengthening its position in the financial market.

