CVS Health Inc. (NYSE:CVS) outlined its future growth plans at its investor day on Tuesday.

Raising Fiscal 2025 Outlook

CVS projected 2025 revenue of at least $400 billion versus the consensus of $394.59 billion, with operating income of $4.37 billion to $4.54 billion. The drug retailer raised its sales guidance from at least $397.3 billion.

The healthcare giant raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from $6.55-$6.65 per share to $6.60-$6.70, compared to the consensus of $6.38.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

For fiscal 2026, CVS sees revenue of at least $400 billion versus the consensus of $409.9 billion, with operating income of $13.26 billion to $13.60 billion.

CVS Health sees 2026 adjusted earnings of $7.00-$7.20 per share versus the consensus of $7.18.

CVS Health expects to achieve a mid-teens Adjusted EPS CAGR through 2028, driven by continued strong performance from its businesses.

Tech Products

On Tuesday, CVS Health unveiled a new suite of technology products and services centered on "Engagement as a Service," aimed at creating an open, integrated consumer engagement platform across its businesses and select industry partners.

The company says stronger engagement can improve health outcomes, lower costs, cut hospital readmissions, and support more personalized offerings and go-to-market strategies.

In a presentation, CVS Health said it has saved more than $1 billion to invest in new growth and AI.

In the Aetna unit, the company has saved 90 minutes a day per nurse by consolidating clinical documentation, reduced call center volume by 30% and created one care management system from four disparate ones.

Oak Street Health, which provides health care services, has ambient AI scribe tools at 90% of its facilities.

CVS Caremark is now able to process more than 300 claims per second at peak periods with a 99% first call resolution.

CVS Price Action: CVS Health shares were up 3.18% at $78.96 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

