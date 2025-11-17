Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares climbed Monday after the company reported strong quarterly earnings and a bold increase in its financial guidance for 2025 and 2026.

DVLT stock is soaring. See the real-time price action here.

Datavault raised its 2025 revenue outlook to a lower-end target of $30 million and lifted 2026 guidance to more than $200 million, supported by recurring licensing revenue.

Read Next: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Nvidia, PDD And More

CEO Nathaniel Bradley explained his philosophy and motivation behind the increased guidance on the company's earnings call.

"The concept here is to really, you know, under-promise and over-deliver. I don't look at that 200 number and feel intimidated," he said, referring to the updated guidance for fiscal 2026 revenue of more than $200 million.

"I want my team to feel inspired and to be fired up about a mission that we jointly have together," Bradley added.

Bradley came across as optimistic yet clear-eyed about the challenges ahead.

"The fourth quarter is likely the steepest climb … There's a lot of wood to chop, a lot of work to do. We're doing it. Scalable licensing models is our focus," the CEO said.

Datavault has brought its team together to work collaboratively and in-person "with a common coffee pot" at its new Philadelphia facility. Bradley sees this driving even more value, possibly even above the company's freshly raised revenue targets.

"I think when we bring our team together, these numbers start to be quite achievable. I hope to readjust guidance, because we don't want to have a situation where it's easy to achieve what we intend to achieve," he said.

DVLT Price Action: Datavalut AI shares were up 3% at $1.88 at the time of publication on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock