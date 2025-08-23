Powell's Dovish Tone Sparks Wall Street Rally, S&P 500 Rebounds From Losing Streak

The financial world was abuzz on Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a potential interest rate cut in September, sparking a significant rally on Wall Street.

What Happened: Powell’s dovish tone during his much-anticipated speech led to the largest cross-markets surge since April. This surge saw a significant drop in two-year yields, a rally in treasuries, and futures traders placing their bets on a rate cut in September.

His comments regarding the “shifting balance of risks” that could necessitate a policy adjustment led to the S&P 500 Index rebounding from a five-day slide.

It rose by 1.5% and nearly hit a record high. The Russell 2000 also saw a surge of nearly 4%, driven by rate- and economically-sensitive stocks.

According to the report by Bloomberg, risk assets such as Bitcoin and gold rose, while the dollar weakened.

"Powell's remarks highlight his attempt to steer the US economy safely through another challenging stretch, a dynamic supportive of stocks but more problematic for longer-dated Treasuries. Cutting before tariff-driven inflation takes hold could worsen pressures down the line, hitting Treasuries hardest," macro strategist Tatiana Darie told the outlet.

Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium was closely watched by financial markets, which have been pricing in a near certainty that the Fed would cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point at next month’s meeting.

Why It Matters: Powell’s dovish tone has reignited optimism, despite recent uncertainties surrounding the Fed’s next move and warnings from some central bank officials that a September cut wasn’t certain.

His signals that the central bank is prepared to change course echoed a similar sentiment from a year ago at the Jackson Hole event.

However, the market’s anticipation of a Fed pivot has been premature several times since the pandemic, and Powell has emphasized that the bank is taking a data-dependent approach.

This makes it challenging to predict the extent of the central bank’s cuts in the coming months.

