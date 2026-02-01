Despite surpassing recent earnings estimates and recording impressive results, Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock has plummeted to a 52-week low. This comes amidst the streaming giant’s potential victory in the $100 billion bidding war for the Warner Bros. Discovery studio.

The market’s negative response to Netflix’s stock performance is attributed to a clash between the company’s long-term strategy and immediate financial realities. Despite Netflix’s profitability and aggressive expansion of its content library and advertising infrastructure, investors are focused on the dwindling margins and the uncertain costs of the potential Warner Bros. acquisition.

Recently Melissa Otto, head of visible Alpha Research at S&P Global told Fortune, that Netflix’s stock could be “dead money until we get a meaningful catalyst.”

She posits that the market is repricing the streaming giant, which has seen its trading drop from the $109 range to the low $80s since the Warner Bros. deal announcement.

Netflix’s Future And Investor’s Hope

While some analysts remain hopeful about Netflix’s future, Otto’s viewpoint seems to align with investors. The market’s dissatisfaction stems from Netflix’s increased content spending and the amendment of the Warner Bros. deal to an all-cash offer.

Anthony Sabino, a law professor at St. Johns law school told the outlet that the enthusiasm about the deal but highlighted that the market is wary about Netflix’s transition to an all-cash offer and the cessation of its share repurchase program. Investors are worried about the amount of debt Netflix will accumulate to finance the acquisition.

Investors were also rattled by Netflix’s forward guidance, with the company’s shrinking profit margin guidance indicating a return to pre-COVID spending levels. The company’s content costs are projected to hit $20 billion this year, with no signs of deceleration.

Despite these concerns, some analysts see potential in other areas of Netflix’s business, such as advertising and live events. However, the outcome of the Warner Bros. acquisition remains a significant determinant in Netflix’s stock performance.

Why It Matters: The market’s reaction to Netflix’s stock performance underscores the tension between long-term growth strategies and immediate financial realities. The potential acquisition of Warner Bros. represents a significant expansion for Netflix, but the financial implications of this deal have raised concerns among investors.

The market’s response serves as a reminder of the importance of balancing growth with financial stability.

Image: Shutterstock/sitthiphong