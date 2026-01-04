What To Expect From S&P 500 And Nasdaq On Monday After Trump's Venezuela Strike?

U.S. stock futures are largely unchanged on Sunday evening, even as global markets react to American strikes on Venezuela, which ended in the capture of the nation’s authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro, over the weekend.

The S&P 500 Futures are up 0.09%, trading at 6,907.25, followed by Nasdaq Futures at 25,467.25, up 0.32%, and finally Dow Futures, trading at 48,613.00, down 0.01%, on late Sunday evening.

This comes following President Donald Trump’s statements on Saturday, announcing that U.S. energy giants are prepared to invest billions in the oil-rich Latin American country, which currently holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves at 303 billion barrels, or 17% of global reserves.

Trump also made threats against Mexico on Saturday, saying, “something’s gonna have to be done with Mexico,” to tackle the growing problem of drug trafficking at America’s southern border.

Leading U.S. oil stocks with exposure to the Latin American nation’s energy industry were soaring in overnight trading on Sunday, following the developments over the weekend.

Stocks / ETFs After Hours Performance Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) +10.97% Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) +18.01% Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) +10.80% SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP) +2.26%

Asian markets were mixed on Monday morning, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 2.50%, trading at 51,597.05 at the time of writing this, led by defense, engineering and heavy industry stocks. SSE Composite Index gained 0.50%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s ASX 200 were in the red.

The U.S Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.14% on Sunday, trading at 98.562, despite escalating tensions in the region, amid renewed momentum in favor of the petro-dollar.

There are no major earnings releases on Monday, but investors will keep an eye on the ISM Manufacturing Index and auto sales data that is set to be released early in the day.

Photo: Shutterstock

