How Retail Traders Can Take Advantage Of The Energy Boom With Micro Crude Oil Futures

Energy performed better than any other sector in 2021, gaining 53.1%.

Crude oil’s rise from $47 a barrel (West Texas Intermediate) more than $75 a barrel helped make this happen.

Depressed since 2014 by increased supply, disruptions in supply driven by COVID helped oil hit its highest levels in years.

The most direct route to trading crude oil prices is through crude oil futures.

Today, retail and institutional traders have a unique option with micro crude oil futures.

This article explains what micro crude oil futures are, what influences the price movement, where you can find advantages and how to get started trading them.

What Are Micro Crude Oil Futures?

Micro crude oil futures are the smaller relatives of mini and standard crude oil futures.

Like crude oil futures, micro contracts are leveraged derivatives based on a settlement date in the future for a set amount of crude oil.

Normally, mini crude oil futures control 500 barrels of oil per contract while regular futures control 1,000 barrels.

Micro contracts control 100 barrels or 1/10th the size of a standard contract.

Each $0.01 change on a micro crude oil contract translates into a $1 in the value of that futures contract compared to $10 for a regular crude oil contract.

As with other crude oil futures contracts micro contracts contain the following characteristics:

Tied to West Texas Intermediate Crude (as opposed to London Brent)

Trades Sunday to Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST

Listed on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) exchange

One key feature separates micro and mini crude contracts from standard crude contracts.

Both mini and micro crude contracts are cash settled, so if you hold them at expiration, your gains or losses are settled in cash.

Regular crude oil contracts require physical delivery of the product. So, if you held a regular crude oil contract at expiration, you would be obligated to take delivery of the product.

What Causes Micro Crude Oil Futures To Move?

Crude oil is a commodity in almost the purest sense. An end user doesn’t care where or who the oil came from (trade embargos aside) since all crude oil looks the same.

This feature leads crude oil prices to change primarily based on supply and demand relative to crude oil stocks.

Traders look to a few regular reports including:

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory report every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST

American Petroleum Institute Inventory and production numbers every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST

Baker Hughes Rig Count every Friday at 1 p.m. EST

These reports can often spark volatility in intraday price action.

Additionally, many crude market followers look to meetings of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for clues to future output changes.

It’s worth noting that natural disasters can create supply disruptions such as hurricanes. We’ve also seen geopolitical issues drive up prices, including embargos and armed conflicts.

Why You Might Consider Micro Crude Oil Futures

Buying and selling oil and gas stocks only tangentially exposes you to the commodity. Plus, you are exposed to business-specific risks.

In fact, midstream and downstream oil and gas companies aren’t impacted by oil prices nearly as much as upstream exploration companies.

Trying to keep all that straight can be challenging and could water down your investment ideas.

Crude oil futures are the only direct way to trade crude oil prices other than options.

In fact, most exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) that track crude oil, such as the U.S. Oil Fund USO, use crude oil futures as the main instrument for their product.

Micro crude oil futures allow traders more flexibility with smaller contracts while maintaining the capital efficiency you get with standard contracts.

Plus, you get many of the advantages of futures contracts including centralized clearing, no pattern day trading restrictions, as well as the ability to make long and short bets on crude oil prices.

Traders can use micro crude oil futures as they would standard contracts to hedge their current positions or take outright speculations. However, the smaller size lets them better fine-tune their strategies.

And unlike standard crude oil contracts that require +$9,000 margins for initiation and maintenance along with $2,250 for day trading, micro crude oil contracts require as little as $530 and $100 respectively.

How To Get Started Trading Micro Crude Oil Futures

